NW Natural Water Closes Acquisition of Far West's Water and Wastewater Utilities

NW Natural Water Company, LLC (NW Natural Water), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company NWN (NW Natural Holdings), has completed the acquisition of the water and wastewater utilities of Far West Water & Sewer, Inc. Located in Yuma, Arizona, these utilities serve approximately 25,000 connections in the Foothills area and employ approximately 40 people. Going forward the utilities will be doing business as Foothills Utilities.

"We're pleased to close this acquisition and begin serving customers in our fifth state," said Justin Palfreyman, NW Natural Water's president. "As we build a leading water and wastewater utility, we are excited to enter the Arizona market and add Foothills Utilities to our water family."

"NW Natural Water is a strong water operator that we know will be able to help us provide our customers with outstanding service and meet the needs of our growing community," added Andrew Capestro, general manager for Far West.

"With this acquisition we believe our strong foundation of superior customer service, environmental stewardship and constructive regulatory engagement will be beneficial to the customers and communities Foothills Utilities serves," said David H. Anderson, NW Natural Holdings' president and CEO. "We look forward to welcoming Foothills Utilities and bringing greater scale to our water and wastewater business."

NW Natural Water provides water and wastewater services to approximately 150,000 people through over 60,000 connections. Its operations span the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona and represent approximately $250 million of cumulative investment in the water sector.

About NW Natural Holdings

Northwest Natural Holding Company, NWN (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon and has been doing business for over 160 years in the Pacific Northwest. It owns NW Natural Gas Company (NW Natural), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables) and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and the energy transition, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 790,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural consistently leads the industry with high J.D. Power & Associates customer satisfaction scores. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

NW Natural Water provides water distribution and wastewater services to communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and Texas. Once all pending acquisitions close, NW Natural Water will serve approximately 151,000 people through about 61,000 connections. Learn more about our water business at nwnaturalwater.com.

Additional information is available at nwnaturalholdings.com.

