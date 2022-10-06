RSVP Med Spa Client Appreciation Event This Weekend

RSVP Med Spa is giving away thousands in beauty products and aesthetic services in client appreciation event. Benefiting charities that support the Wiedemann-Steiner Syndrome Foundation.

Overland Park, KS, USA - October 5, 2022 - RSVP Med Spa is throwing its largest specials and giveaways for customers in this year's client appreciation event all day October 8, 2022 from Oct 3rd to Oct 8th. Dr. Selena Fu wanted to make her first appreciation party as the new owner a big one giving away $20,000 in beauty products, aesthetic services, and medical packages.

“What better way to show we care about our customers than offering our aesthetic services packages to benefit charities that make a difference in children's lives,” said Fu, owner of RSVP Med Spa and mother of twin girls. “I know how these families, and mothers are impacted first hand. I hope with our raffle we can raise money and awareness to support the Weidemann-Steiner Syndrome Foundation and at the same giving men and women a little relief and spa time to focus on themselves.”

RSVP will be offering free live demonstrations, food, drink, and 15% off all products and services during the week long event 10/3 - 10/8/2022.

A raffle will be held to give away services and raise money for this charity. You can purchase tickets for $5 or six for $25.

Here is a list of services that will be given away during the RSVP Med Spa Client Appreciation Event.

Micro-Needling by Licensed Estheticians

Beautiful Colorescience® Packages

Laser Genesis by Licensed Estheticians

A year of Botox

Skin Medica Product Package

Secret RF Microneedling with radiofrequency

IPL by Licensed Estheticians

Deka Dot Laser Resurfacing Treatment

DiamondGlow Facial by Licensed Estheticians

Dermaplane Peel by Licensed Estheticians

Jeuveau for a year

Custom Facials

Brightening Peel by Licensed Estheticians

Various RSVP Branded Beauty Product Packages

Venus (Neck) Treatments

Dysport for a year

Skin Better Science® Package



For more information and to RSVP, please visit the company website at: https://rsvpmedspa.com/customer-appreciation/

