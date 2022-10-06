Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Analysis 2022-2027

The global spices and seasonings market reached a value of US$ 24.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Spices and Seasonings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global spices and seasonings market size reached US$ 24.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 34.0 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Spices and seasonings are condiments that offer a particular aroma and unique taste to the dish and enhance the shelf life of the products. They prevent the formation of micro-bacteria, which deteriorates and spoils the quality of food. In recent years, spices and seasonings have extensively been used by consumers worldwide with the growing preference for exotic cuisines and organic ingredients and increasing expenditure on premium products with new flavors and ethnic tastes.

Covid-19 Impact:

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global spices and seasonings market is primarily driven by the rising demand for packaged and convenience food products due to rapid urbanization and fast-paced consumer lifestyles. The rapid growth of the fast-food industry that extensively utilizes spices and seasonings to create innovative, flavor-rich dishes is also contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, in the foodservice sector, ready-to-use spice mixes are used for enhancing the taste and flavor of dishes. Spices and seasonings are also employed in beauty products on account of their medicinal properties. For instance, turmeric consists of antioxidants that are known to prevent Alzheimer’s, joint inflammation, and cancer. Similarly, cumin seeds contain antiseptic properties that boost the immune system. On account of these factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Spices and Seasonings Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 24.7 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 34.0 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for Estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Breakup by Product:

Salt and Salt Substitutes

Herbs

Thyme

Basil

Oregano

Parsley

Others

Spices

Pepper

Cardamom

Cinnamon

Clove

Nutmeg

Others

Breakup by Application:

Meat & Poultry Products

Snacks & Convenience Food

Soups, Sauces and Dressings

Bakery & Confectionery

Frozen Products

Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Ajinomoto (TYO: 2802)

ARIAKE JAPAN Company (TYO: 2815)

Associated British Foods (LON: ABF)

Baria Pepper

Döhler (BVMF: DOHL3)

DS Group

Everest Spices

Kraft Heinz Company KHC

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS: KRYAY)

McCormick & Company (NYSE: MKC)

Olam International (SGX: VC2)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE: SXT)

SHS GROUP (FRA: SHS)

Spice Hunter

Unilever (LON: ULVR)

Worlée

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Spices and Seasonings Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Analysis 2022-2027