Debt Collection Software Market Reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.6%

The global debt collection software market size reached US$ 3.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% during 2022-2027.

A debt collection software represents a digital tool that automates the debt collection process. It aids in managing accounts receivables, interactions with customers, accounting reviews, etc. Debt collection software helps accelerate cash receipts, negotiate with key customers in collaboration with business managers, identify and resolve disputes, facilitate communication between departments, etc. It also provides a dashboard for both debt collectors and managers, saves time on routine or unproductive tasks, and accelerates debt recovery. Debt collection software is extensively utilized by different businesses across the globe to improve operational efficiency by ensuring greater coverage and seamless connectivity.

Covid-19 Impact:

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The elevating levels of digitization across banking institutions are primarily driving the debt collection software market to remove bad debt and automate revenue cycles. Besides this, the rising need for a secure and centralized platform, which is easily accessible via smartphones or the web, for utilization by banks and collection agencies is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, debt collection software is gaining traction in the healthcare industry to offer care provider contact management, general document management, revenue cycle management, patient lending program administration, batch patient invoices and statements, an online patient portal, etc. This is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the escalating adoption of various cloud computing technologies for increasing the ease of sharing data and applications is anticipated to fuel the debt collection software market over the forecasted period.

Debt Collection Software Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 3.6 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 6.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Breakup by Component:

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

Financial Institutions

Collection Agencies

Healthcare

Government

Telecom and Utilities

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

AgreeYa.com

Chetu Inc.

Debtrak

EbixCash Financial Technologies

Experian Information Solutions Inc. (LON: EXPN)

Fair Isaac Corporation FICO

Katabat Corporation (Ontario System)

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Pegasystems Inc.

Seikosoft

TietoEVRY

TransUnion LLC.

