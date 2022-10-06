Virtual Reality Headset Market Size Reach US$ 26.8 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 23.27%

The global virtual reality headset market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.27% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Virtual Reality Headset Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global virtual reality headset market size reached US$ 7.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 23.27% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Virtual reality (VR) refers to a computer technology that creates an artificial 3-dimensional (3D) environment to provide a realistic experience to the user. The main component of VR is a head-mounted headset with display screens and gloves equipped with hardware, software and sensory input devices to achieve a sense of presence through semi-, non-, and fully immersive films and 360-degree videos.

Covid-19 Impact:

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The global VR market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of VR in the gaming and entertainment industries. Game developers are launching sensor-enabled sports equipment, like a tennis racquet, for playing a computer-controlled game simulation in an enclosed space. They are also launching innovative HMDs and goggles with 360-degree viewing capabilities. Moreover, there has been an increase in the demand for VR technology as driving schools and institutions are utilizing this technology to provide a first-hand experience of road and in-traffic driving scenarios to learners. It also familiarizes them with the steering wheel, brake and accelerator of the vehicle. On account of these factors, the market is expected to witness positive growth in the upcoming years.

Global Virtual Reality Headset Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product:

PC Based

Console Based

Smartphone-Based

Standalone

Market Breakup by Material:

Market Breakup by End-User:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Games and Entertainment

Automobile

Education

Real Estate

Military

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

Fove Inc.

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.) GOOGL

HTC Corporation (TPE: 2498)

LG Electronics Inc. (KRX: 066570)

Merge Labs Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc. META

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (KRX: 005930)

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC (Sony Group Corporation) (TYO: 6758)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Virtual Reality Headset Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 7.8 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 26.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 23.27% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

