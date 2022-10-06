Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,347 in the last 365 days.

Windsor Private Capital Acquires Class B Shares of LXRandCo, Inc.

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership ("Windsor") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 598,000 Class B shares ("Class B Shares") of LXRandCo, Inc. ("LXR"), representing approximately 0.65% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares (as reported in LXR's management's discussion and analysis dated August 10, 2022), through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for an aggregate price of $65,780, being $0.11 per Class B Share.

On September 29, 2022, Windsor filed an early warning report disclosing that it beneficially owned and controlled an aggregate of 9,250,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 10.12% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares (as reported in LXR's management's discussion and analysis dated August 10, 2022). Following the Acquisition, Windsor beneficially owns and controls an aggregate of 11,080,000 Class B Shares, representing approximately 12.12% of the issued and outstanding Class B Shares (as reported in LXR's management's discussion and analysis dated August 10, 2022).

Windsor has acquired the Class B Shares for investment purposes.  Windsor intends to review its investment in LXR on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors including, without limitation, LXR's financial position, the price levels of the securities, conditions in the securities markets and general economic and industry conditions, Windsor may in the future take such actions with respect to its investment in LXR as it deems appropriate, including, without limitation, (i) increasing or decreasing its position in LXR through, among other things, the acquisition or disposition of securities of LXR through the open market, in privately negotiated transactions, subscriptions from treasury or otherwise, (ii) entering into transactions that increase or hedge its economic exposure to such securities without affecting its beneficial ownership of such securities, (iii) continuing to hold its current position and/or (iv) developing plans or intentions or taking actions which relate to or would result in one or more of the transactions referred to in items (a) to (k) of Item 5 of Windsor's early warning report filed on SEDAR.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires that an early warning report be filed under LXR's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Jordan Kupinsky (tel: (416) 972-1741; email: jordan.kupinsky@windsorgp.com).

About Windsor:

Windsor is a merchant banking firm headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Windsor has a breadth of experience in a wide range of industry sectors, including real estate, financial services, technology, telecommunications, healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing and retail.

SOURCE Windsor Private Capital Limited Partnership

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/05/c9705.html

You just read:

Windsor Private Capital Acquires Class B Shares of LXRandCo, Inc.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.