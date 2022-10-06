Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market 2022, Size, Share, Industry Growth, Report 2027

The global customer relationship management (CRM) market size reached US$ 51.4 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of US$ 103.1 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.80% (2022-2027).

The latest research study “Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global customer relationship management market reached a value of US$ 51.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 103.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.80% during 2022-2027.

What is Customer Relationship Management? How Big is Customer Relationship Management Market?

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) refers to several solutions and software utilized by organizations to manage the external relationship and interactions with customers. It identifies sales opportunities, stores customer data, maintains a record of service issues or complaints, and helps with marketing campaigns. CRM also assists businesses in accounting, management, streamlining sales, etc., by offering real-time access to a centralized database, thereby eliminating the need for unnecessary paperwork. It proves advantageous in speeding up business communications. As a result, CRM solutions are extensively adopted across numerous sectors, including telecommunications, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, healthcare, etc.

Customer Relationship Management Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating requirement for automated customer engagement across various industries to enhance the customer experience is among the key factors driving the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market. In addition to this, the expanding consumer usage of digital channels, such as social media platforms, to interact with brands is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of efficient tools for handling customer data and the rising utilization of actionable insights to make informed business decisions are also positively influencing the global market. Besides this, the shifting preferences from push marketing to pull marketing and the growing integration of AI, Big Data, and IoT in CRM are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the inflating popularity of cloud solutions, digitization, and numerous technological advancements in business intelligence and the emerging trend of work-from-home (WFH) policies, owing to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, are expected to stimulate the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) market over the forecasted period.

Customer Relationship Management Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 51.4 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 103.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.80% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027



Global Customer Relationship Management Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:



Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Top Customer Relationship Management Companies:

Adobe Inc. ADBE

Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO

Insightly Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Ramco Systems Limited

Sage Group plc

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SugarCRM Inc.

Zoho Corporation Private Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment mode, organization size, application and industry vertical.



Breakup by Component:



Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based



Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Breakup by Application:

Customer Service

Customer Experience Management

CRM Analytics

Marketing Automation

Salesforce Automation

Others



Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Discrete Manufacturing

Government and Education

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



