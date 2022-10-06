SecurityScorecard Announces Distribution Agreement with Wordtext Systems to Expand Access to World-Class Security Solutions Throughout Asia

Partnership gives more organizations access to a proactive, data-driven approach to managing cybersecurity risks

SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with Wordtext Systems, Inc. (WSI), one of the Philippines' largest and leading IT distributors, to transform how organizations in the region navigate cyber risk.

The partnership gives organizations in the region access to SecurityScorecard's proprietary ratings system. Using easy-to-understand A-F graded scorecards, the company and its team of industry experts provide organizations with deep analysis of cyber threat intelligence and comprehensive monitoring and assessment tools to manage third-party risk, ensure compliance reporting is accurate, and help foster more informed decisions.

"SecurityScorecard is the perfect addition to our growing cybersecurity portfolio as we aim to offer solutions to cover all functions of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework," said Oliver Co, Assistant Vice President, WSI. "As the global leader in cybersecurity ratings, the company will empower organizations to assess their security posture for self-monitoring and external risk management, which fulfills the Identify function of the NIST framework."

WSI has been a pioneer IT distributor in the Philippines for over 40 years, with over 44 products in its portfolio. SecurityScorecard's industry-leading security ratings, automated assessments, and comprehensive third-party risk management will strengthen WSI's security portfolio, allowing companies across industries to transform how they understand, mitigate, and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees, and vendors.

"As the threat landscape continues to evolve rapidly, organizations are under mounting pressure to more effectively manage their cybersecurity risks across their entire supply chain," said Albert Kuo, Vice President of APAC Sales at SecurityScorecard. "Our partnership with WSI allows SecurityScorecard to continue expanding its reach and intelligence in the APAC region and gives companies throughout the Philippines the tools to transform their security posture while maintaining compliance with government regulations."

The partnership is the latest in a series of strategic investments to expand SecurityScorecard's reach and intelligence in the APAC region. In April, SecurityScorecard announced a partnership with TriTech Distribution Limited, a leading Hong Kong and Macau-based value-added distributor (VAD), to help enterprises gain greater visibility into security vulnerabilities across their organizations.

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Wordtext Systems, Inc.

Wordtext Systems, Inc. (WSI) is a pioneer IT distributor in the Philippines. It was established in September of 1982 and, since then, has continually grown to be a leading distributor of IT products. For 40 years, WSI's consistent and sound fiscal policies have made the company one of the best-managed and financially stable companies in the industry. WSI focuses on the product lines it carries and is known for its excellent technical support group, very aggressive sales and marketing team, and a professional and experienced management team. To reach its partners throughout the Philippines, WSI has branch offices in Cebu and Davao, bringing value-added products and services to the Visayas and Mindanao regions. www.wordtext.com.ph

