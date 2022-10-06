Industrial Gases Market Share, Size, Growth, Industry Analysis Report 2022-2027
According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Industrial Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the global industrial gases market size reached US$ 93.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 129.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.
Covid-19 Scenario:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Industrial gases are the group of gaseous substances, which are commercially produced and sold in large quantities for deploying in various verticals based on different applications. These gasses are extensively utilized for preserving food and beverages, purifying water supplies, and cleaning the air. The industrial gases are generally manufactured from cryogenic filtration of air via separation units. At present, the most commonly used industrial gases are hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen.
Industry Trends and Drivers:
The increasing public and private investment in various manufacturing industries by several government organizations is primarily driving the global industrial gases market toward growth. Apart from this, the widespread utilization of crude oil for cooling leak testing, inspection, maintenance and well lifting is contributing to the market growth. Other than this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of new and advanced methods for producing industrial gasses are creating a positive outlook for the market.
List of Major Key Players:
The major players in the market are
- Air Liquide S.A.,
- Linde Group,
- Praxair, Inc.,
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,
- AirGas, Inc.
Global Industrial Gases Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:
The report cover the below key market segments:
By Type:
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Carbon Dioxide
- Argon
- Hydrogen
- Others
By Application:
- Manufacturing
- Metallurgy
- Energy
- Chemicals
- Healthcare
- Others
By Supply Mode:
Regional Insights:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
|
Industrial Gases Market Report Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2021
|
US$ 93.7 Billion
|
Market forecast in 2027
|
US$ 129.1 Billion
|
Growth Rate
|
CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027
|
Base year for estimation
|
2021
|
Historical data
|
2016-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2027
