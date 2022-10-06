Industrial Gases Market Share, Size, Growth, Industry Analysis Report 2022-2027

The global industrial gases market size reached US$ 93.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 129.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Industrial Gases Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that the global industrial gases market size reached US$ 93.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 129.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% during 2022-2027.

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industrial gases are the group of gaseous substances, which are commercially produced and sold in large quantities for deploying in various verticals based on different applications. These gasses are extensively utilized for preserving food and beverages, purifying water supplies, and cleaning the air. The industrial gases are generally manufactured from cryogenic filtration of air via separation units. At present, the most commonly used industrial gases are hydrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing public and private investment in various manufacturing industries by several government organizations is primarily driving the global industrial gases market toward growth. Apart from this, the widespread utilization of crude oil for cooling leak testing, inspection, maintenance and well lifting is contributing to the market growth. Other than this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the introduction of new and advanced methods for producing industrial gasses are creating a positive outlook for the market.

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Air Liquide S.A.,

Linde Group,

Praxair, Inc.,

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.,

AirGas, Inc.

Global Industrial Gases Market Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:

By Type:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Carbon Dioxide

Argon

Hydrogen

Others

By Application:

Manufacturing

Metallurgy

Energy

Chemicals

Healthcare

Others

By Supply Mode:

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Industrial Gases Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 93.7 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 129.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

