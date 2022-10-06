Reflective Material Market Report 2022-27: Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Analysis

The global reflective material market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.37% during 2022-2027.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Reflective Material Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global reflective material market reached a value of US$ 6.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.37% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Reflective materials refer to membrane structures that comprise adhesives, functional layer, protective film, and optical-grade glassfor allowing light to reflect on various surfaces. These materials are commonly mixed with paints, weaved into a fabric or employed for making safety devices, such as markers, reflectors, and road signs. These structures are capable of changing their solar reflectance depending upon the outdoor temperature and irradiation.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing need for preventing road accidents. With the rising cases of vehicle collisions on the global level, road safety authorities are undertaking initiatives to invest in road safety devices and textiles, which is providing a boost to the uptake of reflective materials. Moreover, these materials are widely employed in the aerospace sector for enhancing pilot visibility and preventing mid-aid collisions. The market is further driven by the rising demand for camouflage patterns made using infrared (IR) reflective textiles in an attempt to avoid warfighters’ detection by enemy IR sensors.

Reflective Material Market Report Scope Report Coverage Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 6.1 Billion Market forecast in 2027 US$ 8.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.37% from 2022 to 2027 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2016-2021 Forecast period 2022-2027

Breakup by Product:

Fabrics

Sheet

Paints and Inks

Tape and Films

Coatings

Specialty Products

Others

Breakup by Application:

Textiles

Construction and Roads

Automotive

Electronics and Semiconductors

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

ALANOD GmbH & Co. KG

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY)

Changzhou Hua R Sheng Reflective Material Co. Ltd

Coats Group Plc (LON: COA)

Daoming Reflective Material India Pvt. Ltd.

NIPPON CARBIDE INDESTRIES CO. INC. (TYO: 4064)

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Reflomax

SKC Co Ltd (KRX: 011790)

Yeshili NEW Materials Co. Ltd.

