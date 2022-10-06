Hela Apparel Holdings Consolidates Growth with Go-Live on SAP S/4HANA with attune, a Rizing Company

Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct 6, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Hela Apparel Holdings announced its go-live on SAP S/4HANA(R) Fashion and Vertical Business, using the attune Fashion Suite(TM) to digitalize end-to-end business processes. Hela partnered with attune, a Rizing company, to accelerate the implementation while incorporating leading practices in order-to-cash, procurement, production, and finance business processes across its business in Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt.

A global provider of bespoke apparel supply chain solutions, Hela has served as an innovative, ethical, and sustainable apparel supply chain solution provider for three decades. Today, the company is making great strides in its digital transformation journey, replacing legacy IT systems with a connected digital ERP platform that will support its continued growth and drive integration to enhance productivity, efficiency, and waste elimination across its global footprint.

The implementation of SAP S/4HANA Fashion and Vertical Business solution marks one of the several steps the company has taken to strengthen the organization's drive towards process excellence and greater efficiency. For Hela, SAP's solution for the vertically integrated fashion industry brings a future-ready platform, providing its businesses with an integrated solution that elevates current processes to proven industry best practices, while ensuring the ability to extend the solution footprint as the business evolves and grows.

"Our IT platform is key to driving our strategy by supporting innovation, digitalization, and scalability. Digitizing end-to-end processes with a digital core empowered by SAP S/4HANA has given us the transparency and flexibility we need to support our global growth while future-proofing the business. We believe that as we continue our digital transformation journey, the move to SAP S/4HANA with integrations to 3rd party applications including a Hela-designed and developed Manufacturing Execution System will serve as a robust launchpad to propel us to the next level -- facilitating greater innovation and accelerating our growth." - Ruwanthi Fernando, Chief Information & Process Officer, Hela Apparel Holdings.

Hela utilized attune's pre-configured accelerator to fast-track the implementation. The attune Fashion Suite is a proven solution built on SAP S/4HANA for Fashion and Vertical Business, and is currently used by multiple fashion companies globally. The solution brings pre-configured processes built on attune's fashion industry know-how and experience in working with 80+ clients.

With the SAP S/4HANA implementation, the company moves to a cloud-first strategy, enabling powerful integration across their supply chain for improved insights into crucial data that support proactive decision-making. The first phase of the go-live covers the company's kidswear cluster; the next phase will cover its intimates and sportswear clusters across factories in Sri Lanka, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

"We were excited to bring our wealth of experience to Hela Apparel Holdings and support their digital transformation journey. With attune Fashion Suite, our pre-configured SAP S/4HANA accelerator designed for the fashion industry, we were able to provide Hela a faster path to SAP S/4HANA, ultimately providing greater flexibility and innovating where it really matters," said Sanjeev Walgampaya, SVP - APAC, attune Consulting.

About Hela

Hela Apparel Holdings PLC is a social capital-focused company built on the principles of inclusivity, equality, and climate stability. With over three decades of industry experience, Hela focuses on building strategic partnerships with global brands to provide apparel supply chain solutions with distinctive advantages.

The organization has a global presence with 11 manufacturing facilities across Sri Lanka, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Egypt, as well as design centres in Sri Lanka, the US, the UK, and France, providing direct employment to over 20,000 people. Innovative, ethical, and sustainable apparel manufacturing is at the centre of Hela's operations. With numerous accolades for sustainability, the organization was recently endorsed as a signatory to the UN Global Compact and was awarded the ISO 14064-1:2018 certification for quantification and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions across the Group. HELA Please visit www.helaclothing.com.

About attune

attune, a Rizing company, is an SAP solutions provider to the Fashion and Lifestyle industries, working with global brands and retailers to help them transition to the digital age. A leading SAP partner and collaborator, attune has been extensively involved in SAP offerings for the fashion industry and has deep domain and product know-how. With its presence across the globe, attune's delivery capabilities, along with purpose-built accelerators and add-on tools help fashion companies rapidly respond to shifting market conditions and transform their business performance. Please visit www.attuneconsulting.com for more information.

About Rizing

It's the experience that matters. Rizing professionals help your business succeed at any point in your SAP journey. Rizing's objective is to empower your business to unlock the intelligent enterprise with cloud technologies from SAP, our Geospatial solutions, and our proprietary, cutting-edge products: Blueline, Lyra, Lifecycle Pricing, Carbon, Mercury, and Hydrogen available on the SAP Store. With real-life experiences in business areas like enterprise asset management, human capital management, and consumer industries, we know how to simplify your digital transformation so that your business can be everything you want it to be. From targeted small business needs to full-scale large enterprise resource planning solutions, our SAP-certified consultants are focused on your growth. For more information, please visit www.rizing.com.

Contact (press only):

Sherryanne Meyer, Rizing Corporate Communications Director, sherry.meyer@rizing.com.

