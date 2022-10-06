PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PayPal Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PayPal Holdings, Inc. ("PayPal" or the "Company") PYPL in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal securities between February 3 2021 and February 1 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 5, 2022, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that PayPal throughout the Class Period touted the growth in its Net New Active Accounts ("NNAs") and instructed investors to value the high growth in this metric as one of the most important indicators of how PayPal was performing.

But as the PayPal class action lawsuit alleges, while touting its NNA growth, PayPal failed to disclose that many of the additional users acquired through its cash account creation incentive campaigns were illusory because those incentive campaigns were easily susceptible to fraud. Specifically, PayPal failed to disclose that its cash incentive campaigns significantly increased PayPal's susceptibility to bot farms that were able to systematically take advantage of PayPal's $10.00 account opening by creating millions of illegitimate accounts, which ultimately generated no future revenue for PayPal. In addition, the PayPal class action lawsuit alleges that investors were unaware of the lengths PayPal was going to keep inactive customers and fake bot accounts on the platform to prevent churn and inflate its NNA guidance which would have provided a more realistic view of the true demand for PayPal's platform.

On February 1, 2022, PayPal revealed that its NNAs were only 49 million for 2021, less than the guidance of 50 million it initially provided in February 2021. In doing so, PayPal admitted that "in connection with the increased use of [cash] incentive campaigns throughout 2021, [PayPal] identified 4.5 million accounts that [PayPal] believe[s] were illegitimately created," and that as a result PayPal changed course on some of its customer acquisition strategies including incentive-led campaigns in the fourth quarter. Further, because PayPal was evolving its customer acquisition and engagement strategy, PayPal now expected only 15-20 million net new customer accounts for 2022 and that PayPal "no longer believe[s] that the 750 million medium-term account aspiration [PayPal] set last year is appropriate." On this news, PayPal's stock price fell by approximately 25%, damaging investors. If you purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

