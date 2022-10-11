Sharifah Hardie Partners with EIN Presswire to Provide Small Business Owners with a Way to Gain National Media Attention
Announcing her latest partnership, Sharifah Hardie is excited and optimistic about the collaboration with EIN Presswire and parent company Newsmatics.
Too often business owners feel they need to have a huge PR team or expensive news wire company in order to reach the media. With today’s technology that’s not necessarily true any longer.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifah Hardie of Ask Sharifah is happy to announce her recent partnership with EIN Presswire. The new partnership allows business owners a way to retain a wire service, as well as gain media attention through press release distribution without a large budget.
EIN Presswire owns and maintains its own proprietary distribution technologies. Most traditional news release distribution services rely on third-party vendors to reach the media. EIN Presswire has created hundreds of geographic media directories publicly available and updated online by the newsroom itself. When their reporting staff investigates stories looking for breaking news or background material, they search online sources where EIN Presswire has maximum visibility.
Equally important, clients' news is easily found by stakeholders and the public because EIN Presswire not only posts news releases to the most important online sites, social media platforms, and search engines, they're also indexed and commingled with other leading news source material to hundreds of online industry EIN Presswire publications and newswires.
All press release packages include the ability to access millions of monthly active users in addition to distribution to major news sites, major newswires, targeted journalists and editorial rooms, Google News, Google Search, Bing & other major search engines along with a social media push.
Sharifah Hardie has always believed in harnessing the power of the internet to build successful businesses. She has immensely contributed to introducing fresh ideas in diverse industries like media, technology, entertainment, advertising, and marketing. She is hopeful that this audience can reach the media even more easily and cost efficiently through this collaboration with EIN Presswire.
"Too often business owners feel they need to have a huge PR team or expensive news wire company in order to reach the media. With today’s technology that’s not necessarily true any longer. Business owners can tell their own stories and reach the media directly through EIN Presswire,” says Sharifah Hardie.
About Sharifah Hardie:
Sharifah Hardie is a successful and renowned business consultant, influencer, President of the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce – Long Beach Area, Candidate for Senate, Editor-In-Chief at Long Beach Black News, CEO of IT TV – Intellectual Television, Founder of Black Guest List and a talk show host.
About Presswire:
Presswire is a leader in the electronic press release distribution industry and is highly popular among the top brands. They cater to global clients who share similar goals and believe in value, productivity, and efficiency. EIN Presswire is said to be one of the most advanced central sources for communication. News can be directly uploaded onto the stream.
About Newsmatics:
Newsmatics focuses on news technology with its primary activities being custom media analysis, media monitoring and advanced intelligence software applications. One of its popular products include EIN Presswire.
