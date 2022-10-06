Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI #2 - Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A1005615

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: September 03, 2022 at 0224 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Church Hill Road, Charlotte, VT

VIOLATIONS: DUI #1- Drug

 

ACCUSED: Dustin Anderson

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Champlain, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 03, 2022 at approximately 0224 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to US Route 7 at Church Hill Road for a report of a motorcycle that had drove off the roadway.  Witnesses on scene advised that prior to crashing, the operator of the motorcycle was driving erratically while traveling north. 

 

Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as Dustin Anderson (34) of Champlain, NY.  While speaking with Anderson, Troopers observed indicators of impairment from a substance other than alcohol.  Anderson was subsequently arrested for the suspicion on DUI – Drug and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing where Anderson participated in a Drug Recognition Evaluation. 

 

Blood evidence obtained from Anderson at the time of the event indicated he was operating a motor while under the influence of drugs.  Anderson was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on November 15, 2022 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #2 – Drug. 

 

There were no reported injuries.  Vermont State Police was assisted by Charlotte Rescue and Williston Police Department.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 15, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Not Included

                                                                                                                                       

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 

