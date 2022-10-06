On Baquer Namazi’s Departure from Iran

Baquer Namazi is now in Abu Dhabi after departing Iran for Muscat; he has been reunited with his family and will soon receive urgently needed medical treatment. A U.S. citizen and distinguished former United Nations official, Baquer was wrongfully detained in 2016 and then barred from leaving Iran. He was cruelly detained while working to secure the release of his son Siamak Namazi, who has also been wrongfully detained in Iran for seven years.

Baquer has asked that we convey his deepest thanks to all of those who worked so tirelessly to secure his release. I add my own gratitude for all of the friends and partners who helped bring about his freedom. In particular, we thank the Sultanate of Oman, which worked with Iranian authorities to arrange for his flight out of the country, and the United Arab Emirates, which is generously hosting him and his family during his medical treatment. We look forward to his full recovery and to welcoming him home to the United States.

Our work is far from finished, however. We remain committed to securing the freedom of all remaining wrongfully detained U.S. citizens in Iran and around the world.