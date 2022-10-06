Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.5.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Anthony C. Williams, 54, of Huntington Beach, has been appointed to the California Fish and Game Commission. Williams has been Director of Public Policy for Amazon since 2020. He was Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2020. He was Director of National Strategy and Engagement at the Boeing Company from 2014 to 2019. Williams was a Policy Director and Special Counsel in the California State Senate from 2010 to 2014. He was a Founding Partner at Wada Williams Law Group from 2007 to 2010. Williams was Director of Government Affairs at the State Bar of California from 2004 to 2007. He was a Policy Consultant in the California State Senate from 1999 to 2004 and a Legislative Advocate for the Office of Government Affairs at the Judicial Council of California from 1994 to 1999. He is a member of the California High-Speed Rail Authority. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Jane Gray, 49, of Goleta, has been reappointed to the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2015. Gray has been a Senior Project Manager and Environmental Planner at Dudek since 2006. She was a Planner at the Santa Barbara County Long-Range Planning Division from 2004 to 2006 and a Policy Planner for Planning and Environmental Services for the County of Fresno from 2003 to 2004. Gray was an English-Language Arts and English as a Second Language Teacher and worked in refugee resettlement programming and funding in California from 1998 to 1999 and 2003 to 2004, in New York from 1993 to 1995 and in Arizona from 1991 to 1993. Gray earned a Master of Science degree in Regional Planning and Management from the Technical University of Dortmund. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Gray is a Democrat.

Beatriz “Bea” Gonzalez, 53, of Indio, has been reappointed to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board, where she has served since 2021. Gonzalez has served as District Director of Expanded Learning Programs at the Coachella Valley Unified School District since 2011 and has served in several positions there since 1995, including Para-Educator for Special Education, Program Specialist for Bright Futures and as a Community Liaison for Healthy Start. She is a member of the Desert Community College District Board of Trustees. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Gonzalez is a Democrat.

Peter Satin, 34, of Palm Desert, has been reappointed to the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2018. Satin has been Regional Planner for the Coachella Valley Association of Governments since 2020. He held several positions at the Mojave Desert Land Trust from 2017 to 2020, including Director of Land Management and Land Stewardship Supervisor. He was a Wildlife Technician at the U.S. Forest Service Pacific Northwest Research Station in 2016, a Community Health Educator for the Peace Corps in Cambodia from 2012 to 2014 and an HIV/AIDS Prevention and Child Survival Health Extension Agent for the Peace Corps in Honduras from 2011 to 2012. Satin earned a Master of Environmental Management degree in Ecosystem Science and Conservation from the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Satin is a Democrat.

Hector Bedolla, 63, of Healdsburg, has been reappointed to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2016. Bedolla has been a Consulting Agronomist in the western U.S. and internationally since 1985 and an Adjunct Professor in Viticulture at Santa Rosa Junior College since 2017. He was Viticulturist at Chenoweth Vineyards from 2020 to 2022. Bedolla was Vineyard Manager at Navarro Vineyards in 2018 and at North Pacific Vineyard Management from 2016 to 2018. He was Crop Advisor, Pest Control Advisor and Agronomist at Crop Production Services from 2013 to 2016. Bedolla was Vineyard and Ranch Manager at Stuhlmuller Vineyards from 2011 to 2013. He was a Consulting Viticulturist at Windsor Oaks Vineyards in 2011 and an Agricultural Biologist in the Sonoma County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office in 2010. He was a Vineyard Manager at Kendall-Jackson Wine Estates from 2000 to 2010 and at Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars from 1999 to 2000. Bedolla was Vice President of Vineyard Operations at Hambrecht Vineyards from 1995 to 1999. He was Vineyard Manager at Hambrecht and Peterson Vineyards from 1988 to 1995 and at Iron Horse Vineyards from 1983 to 1988. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Bedolla is a Democrat.

Andrew Gunther, 66, of Oakland, has been appointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2020. Gunther has been a Consulting Scientist to Local Government and Non-Profits since 2017. Gunther was Executive Director at the Center for Ecosystem Management and Restoration from 2000 to 2017 and Vice President at Applied Marine Sciences from 1991 to 2000. He is a board member of the Union of Concerned Scientists. Gunther earned Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Science degrees in Energy and Resources from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Gunther is a Democrat.

Donald C. Young, 50, of Morgan Hill, has been reappointed to the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, where he has served since 2021. Young has been Senior Vice President of Salas O’Brien since 2006, serving as leader of the Construction Services Team since 2007. He is a former board chair of the San Jose Evergreen Community College District Foundation and a graduate of Leadership San Jose. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Young is a Democrat.

