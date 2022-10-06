Advanced Medical Device Technologies, A TAP Financial Partners client, to Present at Biomedical Conference
Advanced Medical Device Technologies is a development stage company re-imagining critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies.
Ronald Buschur, president & CEO of the development stage company, will be part of two panel discussions at the Long Beach, CA event.
We'll discuss critical care solutions in medical technology and also homecare monitoring of precision medicine through wearables and other smart devices.”NEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronald Buschur, president and CEO of Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc., a TAP Financial Partners client, will share expertise and perspective at the 24th Annual SoCalBio Conference in Long Beach.
Advanced Medical is a development stage company that re-imagines critical medical devices by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies. It will be part of two panel discussions Friday, October 7: an early afternoon session discussing critical care solutions in medical technology and another later in the day focusing on homecare monitoring of precision medicine through wearables and other smart devices. Buschur will be a featured panelist in both presentations.
The healthcare tech company also recently engaged TAP Financial Partners as its corporate financial advisor, focused on securing growth capital, strategic planning, and distribution opportunities for its products.
The SoCalBio event is being presented by the Southern California Biomedical Council, a nonprofit, member-supported trade association. It takes place October 6-7.
Advanced Medical Device Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held, Delaware corporation, located in Newport Beach, California. More information can be found at http://www.AdvancedMDT.com.
TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. Its financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
Stu Opperman
Impact Players
+1 954-815-2303
stu@impactplayers.com
