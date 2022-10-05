Submit Release
Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on October 26, 2022 by Teleconference

The Pesticide Advisory Committee will meet on October 26, 2022, from 10am to noon. The meeting will be held virtually. The guest speaker will be Dr. Dennis vanEngelsdorp who will be providing an update on his pollinator research.
The call link is: https://meet.google.com/dcd-hejb-dpu Or dial: ‪(US) +1 314-730-2475 PIN: ‪708 304 672#

If you need additional information, please contact the Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710 or at pest.reg@maryland.gov.

