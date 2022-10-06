Guanajuato Tourism Secretary ignites tourism interest within the U.S.
Guanajuato endorses key tourist segments such as culture, gastronomy, meetings/conventions, enology and distillates, well-being, romance, and nature
For Guanajuato it is essential to take an active role in promoting the destination among US travelers which are the most important source of visitors to the State”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel, the Secretary of Tourism for the State of Guanajuato, visited Houston, Los Angeles, and San Diego to conduct a series of destination presentation events, press interviews and meetings to continue promoting the growing flow of tourists to the State of Guanajuato.
— Guanajuato's Secretary of Tourism, Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel
The visit to North America started in Houston on September 12th focused on diversifying and solidifying awareness of Guanajuato in the primary outbound markets of the United States. For Guanajuato it is vital to constantly search for new opportunities to strength the positioning as a top international destination.
During his visit, Guanajuato's Secretary of Tourism, Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel said that “For Guanajuato it is essential to take an active role in promoting the destination among not only Mexican Americans but US travelers in general which are the most important source of visitors to the State.” And continued, “we are so grateful to know that Guanajuato remains one of the destinations of interest to the US travel industry and look forward to working many projects resulting from this visit.”
Guanajuato endorses key tourist segments such as culture, gastronomy, meetings/conventions, enology and distillates, well-being, romance, and nature. Secretary Álvarez Brunel pointed out to the extraordinary array of tourist attractions, and abundant resources of the State that represent an opportunity to generate jobs and economic development.
These visits have very positive results, generating an increase in tourists and promoting closer relationships with tour operators so they can offer packages specially designed to learn about the culture, gastronomy, and history of the State of Guanajuato.
The State of Guanajuato offers visitors archaeological sites, cultural jewels, fine gastronomy, a full calendar of cultural events. Culture is the backbone of the state’s tourism offering. Within its territory, there are important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites, dazzling architectural jewels of the Viceroyalty, two cities designated as World Heritage by UNESCO---the capital Guanajuato city and San Miguel Allende---plus six Pueblos Magicos (Magical Towns.)
The state of Guanajuato is exceptionally well connected by air, with 8 national and 9 international routes that facilitate access. It also has accommodation alternatives to please all types of visitors with 32,016 rooms in 1,071 lodging establishments. This includes from independent nonrated to one-to-five-star hotels to well-known chains, including 4 from the Treasures of Mexico collection: Hotel Edelmira, Quinta las Acacias, 1850 y La Morada, some of which are recognized worldwide by readers of top-tier consumer publications such as Condé Nast (Rosewood) and Travel & Leisure (Matilda.)
Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter