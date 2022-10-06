Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,069 in the last 365 days.

Guanajuato Tourism Secretary ignites tourism interest within the U.S.

Guanajuato city

Culture is the backbone of Guanajuato’s tourism offering

Guanajuato winery Dolores Hidalgo

The Guanajuato wine region is vibrant and thriving

International Hot Air Balloon Festival - FIG in Guanajuato

Guanajuato’s International Hot Air Balloon Festival

Guanajuato endorses key tourist segments such as culture, gastronomy, meetings/conventions, enology and distillates, well-being, romance, and nature

For Guanajuato it is essential to take an active role in promoting the destination among US travelers which are the most important source of visitors to the State”
— Guanajuato's Secretary of Tourism, Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel, the Secretary of Tourism for the State of Guanajuato, visited Houston, Los Angeles, and San Diego to conduct a series of destination presentation events, press interviews and meetings to continue promoting the growing flow of tourists to the State of Guanajuato.

The visit to North America started in Houston on September 12th focused on diversifying and solidifying awareness of Guanajuato in the primary outbound markets of the United States. For Guanajuato it is vital to constantly search for new opportunities to strength the positioning as a top international destination.

During his visit, Guanajuato's Secretary of Tourism, Juan Jose Alvarez Brunel said that “For Guanajuato it is essential to take an active role in promoting the destination among not only Mexican Americans but US travelers in general which are the most important source of visitors to the State.” And continued, “we are so grateful to know that Guanajuato remains one of the destinations of interest to the US travel industry and look forward to working many projects resulting from this visit.”

Guanajuato endorses key tourist segments such as culture, gastronomy, meetings/conventions, enology and distillates, well-being, romance, and nature. Secretary Álvarez Brunel pointed out to the extraordinary array of tourist attractions, and abundant resources of the State that represent an opportunity to generate jobs and economic development.

These visits have very positive results, generating an increase in tourists and promoting closer relationships with tour operators so they can offer packages specially designed to learn about the culture, gastronomy, and history of the State of Guanajuato.

The State of Guanajuato offers visitors archaeological sites, cultural jewels, fine gastronomy, a full calendar of cultural events. Culture is the backbone of the state’s tourism offering. Within its territory, there are important pre-Hispanic archaeological sites, dazzling architectural jewels of the Viceroyalty, two cities designated as World Heritage by UNESCO---the capital Guanajuato city and San Miguel Allende---plus six Pueblos Magicos (Magical Towns.)

The state of Guanajuato is exceptionally well connected by air, with 8 national and 9 international routes that facilitate access. It also has accommodation alternatives to please all types of visitors with 32,016 rooms in 1,071 lodging establishments. This includes from independent nonrated to one-to-five-star hotels to well-known chains, including 4 from the Treasures of Mexico collection: Hotel Edelmira, Quinta las Acacias, 1850 y La Morada, some of which are recognized worldwide by readers of top-tier consumer publications such as Condé Nast (Rosewood) and Travel & Leisure (Matilda.)

Marisol Hernandez
Grupo Euroamerica
+1 305-300-2249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Guanajuato Tourism Secretary ignites tourism interest within the U.S.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.