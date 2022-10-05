Read more about Carr’s Gang Prosecution Unit Indicts Seven Alleged Members of the Red Tape Gang on 53 Charges in Clarke County

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s new, statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted seven alleged members of the Red Tape Gang in Athens-Clarke County. The seven defendants are facing 53 charges in total, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act and various robbery, assault, drugs and weapons offenses. This marks the fourth indictment to be obtained by the Attorney’s General’s Gang Prosecution Unit in Athens-Clarke County. All indictments were obtained in a single day.

“With our new Gang Prosecution Unit, we are dedicating every resource available to disrupting the growing gang networks that are terrorizing our communities,” said Carr. “This is our fourth indictment out of Athens and a product of our strong partnerships with local, state and federal law enforcement as we work together to protect our fellow citizens. All Georgians – no matter where they live – deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to root out gang activity in every corner of our state.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department assisted in this investigation.

Red Tape Gang

The Red Tape Gang is a local hybrid gang with ties to major national Bloods, including Sex Money Murder and the Rollin’ 20s.

The defendants, individually and together, are alleged to have engaged in repeated criminal activity in furtherance of the gang, resulting in the following charges.

Charges

The indictment charges Miquan Pittard, Raekwon Smith, Antonio Thomas, Jr., Kentrevis Daniel, Jyterious Turner, Dedrique Baughns, and Jaylan Martin. The charges stem from the defendants’ alleged involvement in a confrontation at a Clayton Street convenience store, which resulted in the assault and robbery of another individual in August 2022.

The specific charges against each of the defendants are included below.

Miquan “Roadrunner” Pittard:

5 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Robbery by Force

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Raekwon “Osama” Smith:

4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Robbery by Force

1 count of Aggravated Assault

Antonio “Bone” Thomas, Jr.:

4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Robbery by Force

1 count of Aggravated Assault

Kentrevis “Ken” Daniel:

4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Robbery by Force

1 count of Aggravated Assault

Jyterious “Rarri” Turner:

7 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Robbery by Force

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Dedrique “Rexkless” Baughns:

4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Robbery by Force

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Jaylan “Lil Jay” Martin:

6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

1 count of Robbery by Force

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony

Potential Maximum Penalties

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Clarke County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of the seven defendants on Oct. 4, 2022.

If convicted of all offenses, the potential maximum penalty for each defendant is included below.

Miquan “Roadrunner” Pittard faces a potential maximum penalty of 140 years in prison.

Raekwon “Osama” Smith faces a potential maximum penalty of 120 years in prison.

Antonio “Bone” Thomas, Jr. faces a potential maximum penalty of 120 years in prison.

Kentrevis “Ken” Daniel faces a potential maximum penalty of 120 years in prison.

Jyterious “Rarri” Turner faces a potential maximum penalty of 155 years in prison.

Dedrique “Rexkless” Baughns faces a potential maximum penalty of 130 years in prison.

Jaylan “Lil Jay” Martin faces a potential maximum penalty of 125 years in prison.

No further information about the investigation or about the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.