Many crews still working across Island roadways to support power restoration efforts

CANADA, October 5 - Community and individual power restoration efforts continue with the support of work crews across the Island.

PEI Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) continues to lead coordination efforts of provincial resources to help Maritime Electric make more headway for the remaining households without power.

Road Safety

Until all power is restored across the Island, safety remains a top priority for both crews and residents. As crews work long hours to clear roadways, and repair and rebuild critical infrastructure, pedestrians, cyclists and motorist are reminded to always keep a safe and respectful distance from any working crew, downed power lines, and areas where large debris may pose a public safety risk.

Motorists are also reminded to slow down and obey additional traffic control measures to allow crews to work safely.

For areas near downed poles and lines, and especially those in surrounding closed schools, park and other recreational spaces, everyone is reminded to remain extra vigilant of those potential public safety hazards.

Fire Safety

Residents who are still without power should prepare their homes in anticipation of power restoration. This includes ensuring all heat generating appliances or sources such as stoves, ovens, and space heaters are turned off to avoid any potential fire hazards.

Anyone using other fuel sources for heating or maintaining some household appliances are reminded to continue practicing safe fire prevention measures. This includes ensuring combustible materials are placed away from ignition sources and continuing safe generator use practices.

Burn permit reminders

Burn permits continue to be available through the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action. Permits allow residents to burn grasses, leaves, branches and other woody materials. It is important that burned materials are discarded appropriately to avoid any potential fire risks to their and neighbouring properties.

Debris Pick-up and Disposal

Residents clearing trees and cleaning debris on their personal property are reminded to avoid areas of their property where there may be downed power lines and when crews are working on restoration efforts. Power tools should only be operated by those who have prior knowledge or expertise.

Anyone with fallen trees or large debris on their personal property that pose a safety risk can call 1-833-734-1873 or go to any Access PEI location to request assistance. Islanders can also email fionacleanup@gov.pe.ca or fill out the webform.

Debris removal will start once the demand for road clearing and clean-up efforts has reduced.

IWMC announced additional information on upcoming disposal schedules and waste drop-off operating hours.

Supports for Temporarily Displaced Residents

Residents needing temporary emergency shelter due to damage to their home or supplies to meet their immediate needs can contact Canadian Red Cross Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 1-800-863-6582, or through their website.

The Shelter Support Line (1-833-220-4722) continues to support people experiencing homelessness, or housing insecurity and in need of temporary emergency shelter. This line is available 24/7 seven days of the week. Individuals can also call 2-1-1 to be connected to the Shelter Support Line.

Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR)

Ground Search and Rescue continue to knock on residents’ doors when requested through PEI EMO and will also be supporting the coordination of proactive check-ins residents of unincorporated areas who are still experiencing power outages.

Residents receiving a door knock will be asked if they have any immediate needs, and this information will be brought back to PEI EMO to help distribute requested supplies.

Anyone who would like to have members of GSAR check on a loved one can do so by calling 1-833-796-0642 or submitting a request by email fionaresponse@gov.pe.ca.

Insurance and Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program

As more individuals and households begin to repair their homes and resume day to day life, it is important that receipts are retained for any claims submitted through either individual insurance providers for insurable losses and through the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program for uninsurable losses.

The online self-assessment tool remains available to confirm individuals, not-for-profit organizations and small business’ eligibility, and the tool will bridge applicants to the program form.

Those who cannot complete the program form online can contact Canadian Red Cross directly by phone 1-833-966-4225 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

PEI School Food Program

The PEI School Food Program is closely monitoring the re-opening status of all schools and will be delivering meals to local reception centres in communities where schools are not open. Please contact your local reception centre for details.

As of Wednesday, October 5, school status can be found here.

Any schools currently operational are receiving meals from the PEI School Food Program. Since Friday, October 7 is now an instructional day, and no meal orders were previously placed for this day, meals orders from Friday, September 23 will be repeated automatically.

Financial Assistance for Seniors

Seniors age 65 and older who have been impacted by Hurricane Fiona can now apply for a one-time $100 grocery voucher. Those who have previously applied and received the $100 one-time payment through the Seniors’ Grocery Voucher Program will automatically receive a $100 grocery voucher through the same delivery method that was previously requested.

Seniors will receive $150 for each household registered with the Seniors Independence Initiative. Any household who receives these benefits will be contacted by Social Programs staff to arrange the best delivery method.

Targeted Supports for Social Assistance Clients

Social assistance clients will receive $150 for each social housing household (including mobile rental voucher and rental supplement recipients).

Individuals will receive $150 for each social program recipient and dependent (Social Assistance and Assured Income)

Island Household Financial Assistance

Island households who have been impacted financially by Hurricane Fiona can apply to the Canadian Red Cross for $250 per household in financial support. Households are asked to register with the Canadian Red Cross online or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily. Once registered, the Canadian Red Cross will provide further instructions on how funds will be distributed to the applicant based on their preference.

Media Availability

There will be no public press briefing on October 5, 2022, however the Director of Public Safety Tanya Mullally remains available this afternoon by phone or virtually for interview requests.

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Justice and Public Safety

vickitse@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

On behalf of the province, the Prince Edward Island Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) is responsible to coordinate, manage emergency management activities and respond when requested by a municipality or in a province-wide emergency. The purpose of emergency management is to save lives, preserve the environment and protect property and the economy. The municipality or province-wide emergency is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow these safety measures:

Stay away from downed power lines and poles as more and more electrical infrastructure comes back online. Follow Maritime Electric for further advice.

Do not walk, work, cut or clean up trees or other debris near any downed power lines.

Do not use tools that may cause danger or injury without prior knowledge or expertise. Islanders needing help to clear debris are asked to visit Fiona Clean Up for more information.

Never leave candles unattended.

Make sure stoves and other fire hazards are turned off, so they do not pose a fire risk when the power is turned on.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, even with the door open.

Never use a generator on flammable infrastructure such as decks.

Do not use generators in apartments or condos.

Never use outdoor cooking units such as camping stoves, barbeques or butane burners inside your home or near your windows and doors.

Carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are essential safety tools. Everyone should purchase one for their residence. When running a generator, make sure your carbon monoxide and smoke alarms are in good working order.

Food that is normally refrigerated must be discarded after 24 hours without power. Frozen food must be discarded after 48 hours without power. When in doubt, throw it out. Check PEI’s Environmental Health for additional information.

Call 911 in case of any emergency.

Local areas with their own fire regulations include: