Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in September 2022 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 27.4% Compared to 2019 (Increase of 25.9% Compared to 2021)

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of September 2022, which includes comparisons with the 2019 and 2021 figures to facilitate the reading and understanding of the passenger traffic trend.



For September 2022, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 23.8%, compared to the same period of 2019. Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Tijuana and Guadalajara presented an increase in passenger traffic of 54.0%, 47.5%, 37.9% and 11.5% respectively, compared to September 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2019

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-19 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Guadalajara 836.3 948.2 13.4% 7,765.8 7,969.4 2.6% Tijuana* 490.9 657.0 33.8% 4,451.1 5,973.1 34.2% Los Cabos 143.6 208.6 45.3% 1,447.7 1,869.8 29.2% Puerto Vallarta 144.3 212.0 47.0% 1,371.2 1,944.0 41.8% Montego Bay 0.8 0.0 (100.0%) 6.9 0.0 (100.0%) Guanajuato 166.9 154.3 (7.5%) 1,522.3 1,300.7 (14.6%) Hermosillo 141.7 151.5 6.9% 1,315.7 1,343.6 2.1% Kingston 0.0 0.3 N/A 0.0 1.0 N/A Mexicali 90.2 112.1 24.2% 871.1 918.7 5.5% Morelia 36.6 49.4 34.9% 342.8 474.3 38.4% La Paz 72.2 74.2 2.7% 740.4 786.7 6.3% Aguascalientes 50.7 50.6 (0.3%) 465.6 524.8 12.7% Los Mochis 28.7 31.6 10.1% 282.8 307.5 8.7% Manzanillo 6.1 7.2 16.7% 70.5 74.0 5.0% Total 2,209.1 2,656.9 20.3% 20,653.8 23,487.5 13.7%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Sep-19 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Guadalajara 317.8 338.3 6.5% 3,234.5 3,232.8 (0.1%) Tijuana* 204.4 302.0 47.7% 2,136.1 3,063.3 43.4% Los Cabos 168.7 252.1 49.4% 2,764.7 3,310.5 19.7% Puerto Vallarta 96.9 159.3 64.4% 2,418.2 2,587.6 7.0% Montego Bay 256.1 300.6 17.4% 3,615.3 3,225.8 (10.8%) Guanajuato 47.5 60.9 28.0% 528.2 567.7 7.5% Hermosillo 5.3 5.8 10.3% 51.7 58.5 13.3% Kingston 0.0 136.7 N/A 0.0 1,128.4 N/A Mexicali 0.6 0.6 (8.6%) 5.1 4.6 (8.7%) Morelia 28.5 39.0 36.6% 312.9 364.2 16.4% La Paz 0.8 0.9 12.5% 9.4 19.2 103.9% Aguascalientes 18.7 19.6 4.7% 164.4 170.2 3.6% Los Mochis 0.6 0.7 11.4% 5.4 5.8 7.2% Manzanillo 1.9 2.2 17.6% 60.8 52.3 (14.0%) Total 1,147.9 1,618.7 41.0% 15,306.5 17,790.9 16.2%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):



Airport Sep-19 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,154.1 1,286.5 11.5% 11,000.3 11,202.2 1.8% Tijuana* 695.4 959.0 37.9% 6,587.2 9,036.4 37.2% Los Cabos 312.3 460.7 47.5% 4,212.4 5,180.3 23.0% Puerto Vallarta 241.2 371.4 54.0% 3,789.4 4,531.7 19.6% Montego Bay 256.9 300.6 17.0% 3,622.2 3,225.8 (10.9%) Guanajuato 214.4 215.2 0.4% 2,050.5 1,868.4 (8.9%) Hermosillo 147.0 157.3 7.0% 1,367.4 1,402.1 2.5% Kingston 0.0 137.0 N/A 0.0 1,129.4 N/A Mexicali 90.9 112.7 24.0% 876.2 923.3 5.4% Morelia 65.2 88.4 35.6% 655.7 838.5 27.9% La Paz 73.0 75.1 2.8% 749.8 805.9 7.5% Aguascalientes 69.4 70.1 1.0% 630.0 695.0 10.3% Los Mochis 29.3 32.2 10.1% 288.2 313.3 8.7% Manzanillo 8.0 9.4 16.9% 131.2 126.3 (3.8%) Total 3,357.1 4,275.6 27.4% 35,960.3 41,278.4 14.8%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Sep-19 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 19 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Tijuana 200.8 299.2 49.0% 2,100.9 3,038.5 44.6%

The Company took control of the Kingston airport on October 10, 2019, therefore there are no comparative figures from January 1st to October 9, 2019.

Passenger traffic 2022 compared to 2021

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-21 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 21 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Guadalajara 720.2 948.2 31.7% 5,998.2 7,969.4 32.9% Tijuana* 581.9 657.0 12.9% 5,021.2 5,973.1 19.0% Los Cabos 171.4 208.6 21.7% 1,445.4 1,869.8 29.4% Puerto Vallarta 142.8 212.0 48.4% 1,294.2 1,944.0 50.2% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 122.6 154.3 25.9% 1,082.7 1,300.7 20.1% Hermosillo 126.5 151.5 19.8% 1,008.3 1,343.6 33.2% Kingston 0.2 0.3 94.5% 1.0 1.0 1.5% Mexicali 93.3 112.1 20.1% 764.1 918.7 20.2% Morelia 40.1 49.4 23.3% 394.1 474.3 20.4% La Paz 70.5 74.2 5.1% 634.9 786.7 23.9% Aguascalientes 48.2 50.6 4.9% 404.7 524.8 29.7% Los Mochis 27.0 31.6 17.1% 252.0 307.5 22.0% Manzanillo 5.4 7.2 31.7% 61.0 74.0 21.2% Total 2,150.1 2,656.9 23.6% 18,361.9 23,487.5 27.9%

International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-21 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 21 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Guadalajara 317.4 338.3 6.6% 2,643.2 3,232.8 22.3% Tijuana* 196.0 302.0 54.1% 1,901.1 3,063.3 61.1% Los Cabos 235.5 252.1 7.1% 2,462.1 3,310.5 34.5% Puerto Vallarta 116.5 159.3 36.7% 1,457.9 2,587.6 77.5% Montego Bay 191.0 300.6 57.4% 1,761.0 3,225.8 83.2% Guanajuato 51.2 60.9 18.9% 447.3 567.7 26.9% Hermosillo 9.3 5.8 (37.1%) 76.6 58.5 (23.6%) Kingston 72.9 136.7 87.5% 565.0 1,128.4 99.7% Mexicali 0.6 0.6 2.7% 3.6 4.6 28.1% Morelia 33.6 39.0 16.0% 292.9 364.2 24.3% La Paz 1.0 0.9 (3.7%) 13.7 19.2 39.9% Aguascalientes 17.5 19.6 11.6% 152.0 170.2 12.0% Los Mochis 0.9 0.7 (28.9%) 7.1 5.8 (18.0%) Manzanillo 1.6 2.2 39.9% 29.7 52.3 76.1% Total 1,245.0 1,618.7 30.0% 11,813.1 17,790.9 50.6%

Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Sep-21 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 21 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Guadalajara 1,037.6 1,286.5 24.0% 8,641.5 11,202.2 29.6% Tijuana* 778.0 959.0 23.3% 6,922.3 9,036.4 30.5% Los Cabos 406.9 460.7 13.2% 3,907.5 5,180.3 32.6% Puerto Vallarta 259.4 371.4 43.2% 2,752.1 4,531.7 64.7% Montego Bay 191.0 300.6 57.4% 1,761.0 3,225.8 83.2% Guanajuato 173.8 215.2 23.9% 1,530.0 1,868.4 22.1% Hermosillo 135.8 157.3 15.9% 1,084.9 1,402.1 29.2% Kingston 73.0 137.0 87.5% 565.9 1,129.4 99.6% Mexicali 93.9 112.7 20.0% 767.8 923.3 20.3% Morelia 73.7 88.4 20.0% 687.0 838.5 22.1% La Paz 71.5 75.1 5.0% 648.6 805.9 24.3% Aguascalientes 65.7 70.1 6.7% 556.7 695.0 24.8% Los Mochis 27.9 32.2 15.6% 259.1 313.3 20.9% Manzanillo 7.0 9.4 33.6% 90.7 126.3 39.2% Total 3,395.1 4,275.6 25.9% 30,175.0 41,278.4 36.8%

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Sep-21 Sep-22 % Change Jan-Sep 21 Jan-Sep 22 % Change Tijuana 191.6 299.2 56.1% 1,878.2 3,038.5 61.8%

Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during September 2022 increased by 20.1%, compared to September 2021; load factors for the month went from 73.7% in September 2021 to 78.3% in September 2022.





New routes:



Guadalajara – Felipe Angeles: Aeromexico

Mexicali – Felipe Angeles: Volaris Guadalajara – Felipe Angeles: Volaris Los Cabos – Felipe Angeles: Volaris Puerto Vallarta – Felipe Angeles: Volaris La Paz – Felipe Angeles: Volaris Aguascalientes – Mexico City: Aeromar Morelia – Mexico City: Aeromar La Paz – Puerto Peñasco: Calafia La Paz – Chihuahua: Calafia



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico ’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

