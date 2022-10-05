South Sioux City Man Sentenced in Sexual Assault of Two Juveniles

Yesterday in Dakota County District Court, Nathan Rogers, a 27-year-old former South Sioux City school employee, was sentenced after pleading guilty to two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree. Judge Bryan C. Meismer sentenced Nathan Rogers to 180 months in jail on each count to be served concurrently and concurrent to a federal sentence for Production of Child Pornography.

Agencies involved in the investigation, arrest, and prosecution of this case include the Attorney General’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, the U.S. Dept of Justice, and the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.