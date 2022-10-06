Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,719 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,961 in the last 365 days.

Mike Erickson Campaign Sues Andrea Salinas for Airing False Advertising: Seeks Retraction and Public Apology

Mike Erickson for Congress is suing Andrea Salinas for knowingly airing ads with false statements and misleading images. Seeks retraction and public apology.

The statements by Andrea Salinas that Mr. Erickson was charged with illegal possession of drugs are completely false.”
— Jill O. Gibson, Lynch Murphy McLane, LLP
PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Erickson for Congress filed a lawsuit against Andrea Salinas for knowingly airing advertising with false statements and misleading images.

The Salinas campaign ignored a cease-and-desist letter from Erickson's attorney Jill Gibson of Lynch Murphy McLane, LLP.

Erickson is running for Congress as a Republican in Oregon's 6th congressional district against Salinas, a Democrat.

Said Gibson, "The ad, which is ironically titled 'The Truth,' falsely states that Mr. Erickson was 'Charged with Felony Drug Possession' and shows an image of four lines of cocaine. The statements by Andrea Salinas that Mr. Erickson was charged with illegal possession of drugs are completely false."

Hood River District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen contacted the defendants and told them that Mr. Erickson was not charged with possession of drugs and that the advertisement was false. Oregonian reporter Grant Stringer confirmed this with the District Attorney in a subsequent article.

The suit is filed in Clackamas County, Oregon, pursuant to ORS 260.532 (False Publication Relating to Candidate).

Erickson campaign manager Evan Ridley stated, "If Salinas will lie to voters now to get elected, what would she do back in congress?"

The Erickson campaign is asking Salinas for a retraction of the false statements, including a public apology and an airing of the corrections on television.


For reference: Copy of complaint
Case number: 22CV33968
Court of record: Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Clackamas

Jill O. Gibson, OSB #973581
Lynch Murphy McLane LLP
+1 971-301-4711
jgibson@lynchmurphy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Mike Erickson Campaign Sues Andrea Salinas for Airing False Advertising: Seeks Retraction and Public Apology

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.