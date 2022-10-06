Mike Erickson Campaign Sues Andrea Salinas for Airing False Advertising: Seeks Retraction and Public Apology
Mike Erickson for Congress is suing Andrea Salinas for knowingly airing ads with false statements and misleading images. Seeks retraction and public apology.
The statements by Andrea Salinas that Mr. Erickson was charged with illegal possession of drugs are completely false.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Erickson for Congress filed a lawsuit against Andrea Salinas for knowingly airing advertising with false statements and misleading images.
— Jill O. Gibson, Lynch Murphy McLane, LLP
The Salinas campaign ignored a cease-and-desist letter from Erickson's attorney Jill Gibson of Lynch Murphy McLane, LLP.
Erickson is running for Congress as a Republican in Oregon's 6th congressional district against Salinas, a Democrat.
Said Gibson, "The ad, which is ironically titled 'The Truth,' falsely states that Mr. Erickson was 'Charged with Felony Drug Possession' and shows an image of four lines of cocaine. The statements by Andrea Salinas that Mr. Erickson was charged with illegal possession of drugs are completely false."
Hood River District Attorney Carrie Rasmussen contacted the defendants and told them that Mr. Erickson was not charged with possession of drugs and that the advertisement was false. Oregonian reporter Grant Stringer confirmed this with the District Attorney in a subsequent article.
The suit is filed in Clackamas County, Oregon, pursuant to ORS 260.532 (False Publication Relating to Candidate).
Erickson campaign manager Evan Ridley stated, "If Salinas will lie to voters now to get elected, what would she do back in congress?"
The Erickson campaign is asking Salinas for a retraction of the false statements, including a public apology and an airing of the corrections on television.
For reference: Copy of complaint
Case number: 22CV33968
Court of record: Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Clackamas
Jill O. Gibson, OSB #973581
Lynch Murphy McLane LLP
+1 971-301-4711
jgibson@lynchmurphy.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter