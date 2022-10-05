We Florida Financial Commits $100k in Donations including $25k to Hurricane Ian Relief on National Do Something Nice Day
In conjunction with the We Give Back Foundation, South Florida Credit Union continues to serve its community and support local charitiesMARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Florida Financial, a cooperatively owned, community credit union, and We Give Back Foundation – a community foundation, which is funded and supported by We Florida Financial – have announced today, on National Do Something Nice Day, that they are committed to donating a total of $100,000 to charitable causes and organizations, which includes a $25,000 donation to Hurricane Ian Relief funds via the Florida Disaster Relief Fund and League of Southeastern Credit Union Foundation, by the end of 2022.
“We are an organization committed to our community and pride ourselves not only on our financial contributions to causes making a positive impact, but the volunteering of our time,” said Robert D. Ramirez, President & CEO of We Florida Financial. “Our associates, both at a corporate level and within our branches, are dedicated to supporting these causes by committing their personal time to charity events and fundraising initiatives, and it’s our company’s sincere pleasure to mirror their efforts with the commitment of $100,000 in donations by the end of this year. More so, on the wake of the devastation rendered by Hurricane Ian, we are allocating a $25,000 contribution to relief efforts.”
This year We Florida Financial and the We Give Back Foundation have already donated more than $70,000 in support of causes such as the Ukrainian Credit Union Displacement Fund, an international effort; the Pride Center at Equality Park, in Wilton Manors, FL; Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk, in South Florida; Humane Society of Broward County’s Walk for the Animals in Fort Lauderdale, FL; and One Tree Planted, a national organization, via a ‘shred event’ to encourage recycling, to name a few.
Additionally, the associates at We Florida Financial have contributed to the community with efforts such as fundraising in-branch with lemonade stands during National Lemonade Week; hosted and partook in blood drives for OneBlood; and continue to offer, "Free Financial Literacy Resources" Webinars. Visit https://www.wefloridafinancial.com/learn/financial for previous recordings and a calendar of upcoming webinars.
About We Florida Financial
We Florida Financial is a cooperatively owned, community credit union with 45,000 Members and over $720 million in assets. Founded in 1952 for the benefit of municipal employees in Broward County, We Florida Financial now serves individuals and small businesses in 46 Florida counties from Jacksonville to Key West. Currently ranked as one of the top credit unions in the region, We Florida Financial offers a full range of affordable deposit and loan products to meet the needs of our diverse communities. We Florida Financial also has its own foundation that it funds and supports. The We Give Back Foundation aims to improve the quality of life of those in their local, underserved communities. Celebrating 70 years strong, together, We Got This. For more information, visit www.WeFloridaFinancial.com and www.WeGiveBackFL.org.
