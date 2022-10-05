Hudson Global to Present at the Windy City Roundup on October 12

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today that its management is scheduled to present at the Windy City Roundup Conference which is being held in-person from October 12th to 13th at the Swissotel, Chicago.



Hudson Global’s main presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 11:30 am CT. Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46682.

Additionally, management will be speaking with investors throughout the day on the 12th. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management can send an email to Investor Relations at lcati@equityny.com.

Investors can also download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Hudson Global’s Investor Relations section of the website: https://ir.hudsonrpo.com/.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group

Lena Cati

212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com



