Star Equity Holdings to Present at the Windy City Roundup on October 13

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, announced today that its management is scheduled to present at the Windy City Roundup Conference, which is being held in-person from October 12th to 13th at the Swissotel, Chicago.

Star Equity’s main presentation is scheduled for Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30 am CT. Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46735.

Additionally, management will be speaking with investors throughout the day on the 13th. Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with management can send an email to Investor Relations at lcati@equityny.com.

Investors can also download a PDF copy of the presentation by visiting Star Equity’s Investor Relations section of the website: https://www.starequity.com/investor-relations.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.

For more information contact:
Star Equity Holdings, Inc. The Equity Group
Rick Coleman Lena Cati
CEO Senior Vice President
203-489-9508 212-836-9611
admin@starequity.com lcati@equityny.com

