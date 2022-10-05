Submit Release
SiTime Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 2, 2022

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after market close.

Rajesh Vashist, SiTime’s chief executive officer, and Art Chadwick, chief financial officer, will broadcast a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the company’s results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Date: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Live webcast: Click Here
Register for dial-in number: Click Here

Advanced registration is required for dial-in participants. Please complete the linked registration form above to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the investor relations section of the company’s website at investor.sitime.com.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
1-949-224-3874 | 1-214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


