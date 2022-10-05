Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series presents Dance Hall Doves on Sunday, Oct. 9

GALESBURG, ILLINOIS, October 5 - The Carl Sandburg Songbag Concert Series continues with the Dance Hall Doves on Sunday, Oct. 9 at Carl Sandburg State Historic Site in Galesburg.





A talented duo, the Dance Hall Doves feature two key players from the Galesburg entertainment scene. Director of the Orpheum Theatre Erin Glasnovich is known for her guitar playing and soulful vocals as Sullivan's Daughter. Employed by Music Makers, Corie "Cow" Weisenberger lends his musical talents to such bands as the Memphis Dives. Combining their musical prowess, the Dance Hall Doves feature a mix of bluegrass, folk, rock, oldies and original tunes.





Sunday's Sandburg Songbag performance will be in the Sandburg site's barn at 313 E. Third St. in Galesburg. The show starts at 2 p.m. with a break for refreshments at 3 p.m. A donation of $5 per person is suggested to help offset the cost of the performance.





The 2022 Sandburg Songbag concerts are funded in part by the Mark and Celia Godsil Family Fund, a Donor Advised Fund of the Galesburg Community Foundation. The concert is presented by the Carl Sandburg Historic Site Association and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). The final concert of the series will be Sunday, Nov. 13 with multi-instrumentalist Charlie Hayes.

Carl Sandburg collected and performed American folk songs. The concert series takes its name from Sandburg's book "The American Songbag" published in 1927. The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site includes the birth home of the famed poet and biographer. For more information, visit www.sandburg.org.

The Carl Sandburg State Historic Site is operated by the IDNR.