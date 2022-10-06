Data Platform Neutronian Announces a Standardized Process for Verifying Companies for Minority Ownership
Allows media buyers to verify minority ownership of inventory and data partners. Undertone’s Uplift Collective is the first to undergo this process.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neutronian has launched the NQI Minority Ownership Verification solution, a standardized approach to validating and scoring companies based on minority ownership.
The offering aims to encourage brands and agencies to pick more diverse partners for their vendor relationships. Thanks to the standardized procedure and scrupulous vetting process that Neutronian applies, minority ownership, and inclusiveness will now be much more transparent.
“An increasing number of brands and agencies are looking to support diversity and inclusion, but without a standard for verifying minority ownership they have been left to their own devices,” states Lisa Abousaleh, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Neutronian. “With our backgrounds in data verification and fraud detection, and as a diverse team ourselves, we are uniquely positioned to meet this need.”
Neutronian’s NQI Minority Ownership Verification aims to enable support for businesses that identify as being owned by a disadvantaged minority, as accurately as is currently possible. The measure applies to any type of disadvantaged minority ownership identification: ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and others.
The verification process involves collecting data from publicly available sources for dissonance testing and scoring against a defined set of characteristics. After the initial verification process, Neutronian provides the opportunity for businesses to provide documentation of minority ownership themselves.
NQI Minority Ownership Verification is applicable to any type of partner that a company might leverage, for example, the digital media companies used to run advertising campaigns or the data providers utilized for campaign targeting. In addition to minority ownership verification, Neutronian also plans to roll out other verification services in the future to address similar business needs such as company background validation and small business verification.
Undertone, a Perion Network Ltd. (Nasdaq: PERI) (TASE: PERI), is the first company to utilize Neutronian’s new verification process to validate the extensive list of minority owned media partners included in its Uplift collective. Undertone is using Neutronian’s verification process to review its partner list and confirm their minority ownership.
“We are committed to elevating the very nature of minority owned businesses through the creation of our Uplift collective,” stated Dan Aks, president of Undertone. “Having Neutronian's independent verification of the Uplift collective shows agencies and advertisers that we are taking steps to promote inclusiveness and help them to effectively allocate media spend to support minority owned websites.”
Neutronian and Undertone are holding a diversity focused event in New York City in early November to celebrate this effort. Minority focused media publishers, brands and agencies will be in attendance. Please reach out to partner@neutronian.com for more information.
About Neutronian
Neutronian is a SaaS company providing the industry’s most comprehensive approach to data verification. Using a standard framework for evaluation tof all types of data, Neutronian produces data “credit scores” that provide much needed clarity and trust to the ecosystem. Our thorough approach to data verification provides marketers, legal, health care, and government security clients with the transparency they need to make data driven decisions. High quality, privacy compliant data providers that acquire a Neutronian certification are rewarded for their efforts via faster sales cycles and increased customer trust. For more information, please visit neutronian.com.
About Undertone
Undertone creates memorable ad experiences by thoughtfully orchestrating solutions across video, advanced TV, rich media, and social, to drive unmatched brand lift and audience engagement on virtually every screen, and every device. Their award-winning creative team uses the company’s 20 years of experience, and billions of impressions worth of data to intelligently craft campaigns that can drive full-funnel KPIs while making meaningful connections with the 200MM+ unique users they can reach every month. Undertone brings the art and science of advertising together to intelligently craft campaigns that uplift consumers, brands, and publishers alike. Visit undertone.com to learn more.
About Perion Network Ltd.
Perion is a global advertising technology company whose synergistic solutions are delivered across the three primary channels of digital advertising – ad search, social media and display / video / CTV advertising. These channels are brought together by Perion’s intelligent Hub, which integrates the company’s business assets from both sides of the open Web, providing significant benefit to its brands and publisher customers. For more information, visit Perion’s website at www.Perion.com.
