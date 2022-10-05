Submit Release
Powder Valley Nature Center hosts Fall Scoutacular Bonanza scouting event Oct. 22

KIRKWOOD, Mo.—Scouts, this is a one-stop opportunity to work toward 16 different merit badges in the same day.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Fall Scoutacular Bonanza event Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.  The event is free and open to both Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts.

Fall Scoutacular Bonanza will be an opportunity for participants to learn vital outdoor skills, connect with nature, and flex their creative muscles.  It will also enable members of all scouting programs to earn credit towards nature-related badges. However, the event is open to the public and membership in a scouting program is not required to attend.

Fall Scoutacular Bonanza will include guided nature hikes, an interview with a forester, wilderness survival skills, and much more.

Scout troops must provide their own merit badge counselors for this event and bring their merit badge cards. MDC will provide activities that apply towards badges but is not authorized to sign off on badges.

Scouts will be able to visit multiple stations on the area and complete activities that will satisfy a variety of badges.  Merit badge stations will include:

Boy Scouts

  • Fish & Wildlife Management
  • Cooking
  • Environmental Science
  • Forestry
  • Mammal Study
  • Nature
  • Reptile & Amphibian Study
  • Wilderness Survival
  • Bird Study

Girl Scouts

  • Eco Friend
  • Trail Adventure
  • Hiker
  • Outdoor Adventurer
  • Camper
  • Primitive Camper
  • Survival Camper

Some activities will be outside, so participants should dress for the weather. Participants may also want to bring a refillable water bottle and wear sturdy shoes. Registration is required for this event.

Fall Scoutacular Bonanza is free to attend, but advanced online registration is required by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pJ.  Everyone attending must be registered in advance.

Powder Valley Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road in Kirkwood, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP

