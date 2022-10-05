Media Advisory - Bombardier and Centennial College Celebrate Handover of donated Global 7500 Test Vehicle

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -

What: On October 7th, 2022, at 9:45 a.m., EST, Bombardier will hand over the fourth Global 7500 Flight Test Vehicle (FTV4) to Centennial College. After brief remarks and a celebration with students, the plane will be towed to its new permanent residence, Centennial College.

Who: Bombardier's President and CEO, Éric Martel, Centennial College, Craig Stephenson, Ontario Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development Monte McNaughton, and Centennial students, Aditpal Singh Bharaj and Riddhi Vipulbhai Patel. All will deliver brief remarks to highlight what the donation will mean to students. A Q&A period will follow.



When: Friday, October 7th, 2022

Media Arrival: 09:30 for set up and tour of FTV4

Formal program begins at 9:45a.m. - 10:15 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time)



Where: 123 Garratt Blvd

Toronto, ON

M3K 1Y5

Parking will be available at Bay 12

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier's Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company's robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China, and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger, Challenger 3500 and Global are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries

