Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 261,080 in the last 365 days.

Practical, personal, and poignant new book helps suffering people "pray through pain"

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In her new book Praying Through Pain: A Scripture Based Journey, award-winning author and renowned spiritual director Barbara Lee offers readers a way to work through the turmoil of suffering and loss by incorporating the Ignatian tradition of praying with Scripture.

Lee is known for her ministry to the aging, and while Praying Through Pain is relevant to the older reader, pain can impact anyone at any time. Plus, pain is a personal experience and can be physical, emotional, or mental.

Lee herself is no stranger to pain but underscores that what she's offering is neither a trite assortment of advice nor a cookie-cutter approach. "No one, least of all an author of a book on prayer, knows how you feel," says Lee. "Well-meaning platitudes such as 'Be patient,' or 'Offer it up' are no help and can make you feel worse."

Instead, she highlights the stories of people in the Bible who experienced pain, fear, anger, grief, and other emotions that can resonate with readers today. "Putting yourself in the position of someone who has had similar feelings can help you find the grace in whatever you are experiencing," says Lee.

Praying Through Pain provides readers with a unique combination of Scripture and Ignatian spirituality, including a chapter on the daily Examen, as well as on the Ignatian principle of discernment.

Readers can explore the book through the table of contents, finding topics and themes that are important to them on any given day. Additionally, Praying Through Pain offers mini-prayers, words, and phrases that can be used when everything else is just too difficult.

About the Author

Barbara Lee is a spiritual director with a ministry to the aging. She is a retired attorney, a former US magistrate judge, and a long-serving member of the Ignatian Volunteer Corps. She is the author of God Isn't Finished with Me Yet and Answering God's Call.

About Loyola Press

An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring content for children and adults and by being people for others.

Praying Through Pain: A Scripture-Based Journey

Barbara Lee

December 6, 2022

Loyola Press | $15.99 |PaperbackISBN: 978-0-8294-5551-9

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/practical-personal-and-poignant-new-book-helps-suffering-people-pray-through-pain-301641917.html

SOURCE Loyola Press

You just read:

Practical, personal, and poignant new book helps suffering people "pray through pain"

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.