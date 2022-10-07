Submit Release
Next Day Access Kansas City, New Franchise Location

Next Day Access Kansas City Owners

Chris Bakalars, Carl Loge, and April Springer

Next Day Access Kansas City, Missouri Opens to Bring Accessibility and Mobility Solutions to Local Communities

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is pleased to announce the opening of its Next Day Access Kansas City. The franchise location, provider of residential and commercial accessibility and mobility products, is owned by April Springer, Chris Bakalars, and Carl Loge.

Bakalars, a veteran of the US Army, and Loge, a multi-faceted business owner, bring nine years of experience together in the Next Day Access business. Along with their newest location in Kansas City, they have locations in Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. Springer joined Next Day Access Minneapolis in 2020 as their Operations Manager and has been substantial in the business’ growth.

Springer now joins Bakalars and Loge as a partner in Next Day Access Kansas City. The three are excited to expand their business to reach and help more people in need of accessibility products in the Kansas City area.

“Joining Next Day Access was a new industry and career for me. I have always wanted to own a business and provide a service that helps others,” said Springer. “Starting in an operational role in the company really helped me understand the infrastructure needed to succeed in this enterprise. My business partners know and have experienced much of it already themselves. I wouldn’t be where I am without them or the other owners and partners in this industry I’ve met along the way.”

Learn more about Next Day Access Kansas City by visiting nextdayaccess.com/kansas-city-mo or calling 844-676-7267 (RAMP).

About Next Day Access
Next Day Access is a local provider for accessibility and mobility solutions for homes and commercial businesses. With franchise locations across the United States and Canada, their goal is to help aging loved ones and people with limited mobility and disabilities live safely, comfortably, and independently in their homes. Learn more by visiting www.nextdayaccess.com.

Kaylee Buscher
Next Day Access
+1 901-664-1064
media@nextdayaccess.com
