World Insurance Associates Acquires O’Brien and Gibbons Insurance Agency

/EIN News/ -- Iselin, NJ, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired O’Brien and Gibbons Insurance Agency (“O’Brien and Gibbons”) of Worcester, MA on August 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Originally founded in 1961, O'Brien and Gibbons Insurance Agency is a retail insurance agency focused on Personal Lines and Commercial Lines.

“O’Brien and Gibbons has strong market relationships, a diverse client base, and many long-term client relationships,” says Walter J. Shea, President, O’Brien and Gibbons Insurance Agency. “We are looking forward to being a part of World and providing our clients with additional products and services.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome O’Brien & Gibbons,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of WIA. “They have a long history serving Massachusetts and surrounding states, and I know they will be a terrific addition to our business.”



Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel to WIA, and Tag Consulting Services advised them on the transaction. Satin and Lee Law provided legal counsel to O’Brien and Gibbons, and Sica Fletcher advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.



About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 160 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

