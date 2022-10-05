Demand for Global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size to Surpass USD 8260.30 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 11.10% | Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Industry Trends, Share, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Fa

The increase in spending on R&D activities is what is fuelling the growth of nucleic acid isolation and purification market. The key players are covered in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, G.E. Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, Zymo Research, New England Biolabs, NorgenBiotek Corp, Omega Bio-tek, and Others.

According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Kits, Reagents, Instrument), By Type (Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification, Total RNA Isolation and Purification, Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification, Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification, Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification, microRNA Isolation and Purification, PCR Cleanup, Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types), By Method (Column-based Isolation and Purification, Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification, Reagent-based Isolation and Purification, Other Isolation and Purification Methods), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture & Animal Research, Other Applications), By End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Government Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Other End Users), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 4392.5 Million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 8260.30 Million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.10% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Market Overview:

Nucleic acids must be extracted and purified for various medical applications, such as drug development, research, and other uses. The finest quality and purest nucleic acids, such as DNA and RNA, are required for a wide range of scientific and clinical uses. DNA or RNA must be separated and purified for forensic, medical, scientific, and genetic research objectives.

The procedure is carried out using a variety of techniques, such as reagent-based techniques, column-based techniques, and others. Some examples of potential sources for nucleic acid isolation and purification include hair, blood, bones, sperm, saliva, nails, and urine.

Market Growth Drivers

The market for nucleic acid separation and purification will grow due to developments in medical technology, expanding awareness-raising campaigns by both public and private groups, and rising government support. The nucleic acid isolation and purification market are anticipated to rise with lucrative chances due to the great potential for development in the advancing market, the improving regulating and repaying environment, molecular diagnostics and individualized treatment. This report on the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market details recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets

Segmentation Analysis

The nucleic acid isolation & purification market has been segmented into product, type, method, application, end-user and region.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. The kits segment dominated in 2021. Based on type, the market is segmented as plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. The circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification segment are expected to grow during the forecast period in 2021.

Based on methods, the market is segmented as column-based isolation and purification, magnetic bead-based isolation and purification, reagent-based isolation and purification, and other isolation and purification methods. The major portion of this market in 2021 was devoted to column-based isolation and purification. Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery & development, personalized medicine, agriculture & animal research and other applications. The diagnostics segments dominated the market in 2021.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic centers, academic & government research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic centers segment dominated the market in 2021.

The global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

By Type

Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

Total RNA Isolation and Purification

Circulating Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification

Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

Messenger RNA Isolation and Purification

microRNA Isolation and Purification

PCR Cleanup

Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Types

By Method

Column-based Isolation and Purification

Magnetic Bead-based Isolation and Purification

Reagent-based Isolation and Purification

Other Isolation and Purification Methods

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Personalized Medicine

Agriculture & Animal Research

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Browse the full “Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification market include -

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Promega Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

G.E. Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio

Zymo Research

New England Biolabs

NorgenBiotek Corp

Omega Bio-tek

Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH

3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited

Invitek Molecular

BioVision

Analytik Jena AG.

Regional Analysis:

In 2021 North America will hold the largest market share. Established companies' initiatives to develop technologically advanced quick purification and isolation systems are the primary factors driving market expansion in the region. Additionally, the market's expansion in this field is being sped up by rising financing initiatives for biotechnology research. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is likely to experience the highest CAGR growth throughout the forecast decade. Rising economic growth, extensive life sciences research, an increase in the number of patients, supporting government policies, and several innovative biotech businesses in the area contribute to the region's thriving market.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In 2022, Thermo Fisher committed USD 97 Million to expand its Richmond, Virginia-based clinical research company. The facility's top-notch bioanalytical lab capabilities will support clinical research activities.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4,392.5 Million Projected Market Size in2028 USD 8,260.30 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, G.E. Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Takara Bio, Zymo Research, New England Biolabs, NorgenBiotek Corp, Omega Bio-tek, Gena8260.30on Bioscience GmbH, 3B BlackBio Biotech India Limited, Invitek Molecular, BioVision, Analytik Jena AG., and Others Key Segment By Product, Type, Method, Application, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

