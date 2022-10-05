PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 5, 2022 Villanueva calls for additional allowances and benefits for teachers Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on World Teachers' Day renewed his push for additional allowances and benefits for teachers. Villanueva made the call after he received the Gawad Sulo Award for Public Service from the Philippine Normal University (PNU) for his unwavering work for the welfare and betterment of the country's educators. "Receiving this award comes with a feeling of grace and gratitude. Most importantly, it's a reminder to always rise above oneself, especially for the cause of our teachers who change lives, shape minds and mold futures," Villanueva said. "For the far-reaching role they play, our teachers deserve better," he added. Villanueva said his father, Jesus Is Lord founder and lawmaker Eddie Villanueva, and his late mother Adoracion "Dory" Jose-Villanueva, were public school teachers for many years. Hailing the Filipino teachers as heroes, the senator said they deserve the support for being the lifeblood to fulfilling the right to education. In the 19th Congress, Villanueva has so far filed four bills for the improvement of teachers' welfare: 1. Senate Bill No. 564 - Additional Allowance for Public Basic Education Act 2. Senate Bill No. 565 - Additional allowances for SUCs and TVI Personnel Act 3. Senate Bill No . 736 - Free Healthcare for All SUC personnel Act 4. Senate Bill No. 1045 - Teaching supplies for Public Basic Education Personnel Act Villanueva also authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11713 or Excellence in Teacher Education Act which seeks to level up the standards of institutions by providing innovative and relevant education and training programs for incoming and current teachers. Under the law, he pushed for transparency in the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) by requiring the Professional Regulations Commission to immediately release the most recent LET questions and answers to the Teacher Education Council. The new system is aimed at improving the examination's timeliness and relevance to improve passing rate, which has been stuck at 30 percent from 2009-2019. The PNU Gawad Sulo is the highest award given by the institution to exemplar individuals, groups or organizations that have made significant strides to the development of learning, including teacher education. Villanueva: Dagdag allowance at benepisyo sa mga guro, deserve nila! Nananawagan si Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva ngayong World Teachers' Day na kailangang dagdagan ang allowances at benepisyo ng mga guro. Sinabi ito ni Villanueva matapos niyang matanggap ang Gawad Sulo Award for Public Service mula sa Philippine Normal University (PNU) para sa kanyang mga kontribusyon sa kapakanan at ikabubuti ng mga guro sa bansa. "May kasamang biyaya at pasasalamat ang aking pagtanggap ng parangal na ito. Higit po sa lahat, ito ay isang paalala na laging iangat ang sarili, lalo na para sa kapakanan ng ating mga guro na nagpapabuti ng ating buhay, humuhubog ng kaisipan, at humuhulma ng kinabukasan," ani Villanueva. "Dahil sa kanilang kontribusyon sa lipunan, nararapat lamang na mas pahalagahan pa natin ang mga guro," dagdag niya. Sinabi ni Villanueva na ang kanyang ama na si Jesus is Lord (JIL) founder at lawmaker Eddie Villanueva at namayapang ina na si Adoracion "Dory" Jose-Villanueva ay mga gurong matagal na nagturo sa pampublikong paaralan. Pinapurihan ng senador ang mga gurong Pilipino bilang mga bayani, at sinabing karapat-dapat silang suportahan dahil lifeblood sila sa pagtupad ng karapatan sa edukasyon. Ngayong 19th Congress, naghain si Villanueva ng mga panukalang batas para sa kapakanan ng mga guro: 1. Senate Bill No. 564 - Additional Allowance for Public Basic Education Act 2. Senate Bill No. 565 - Additional allowances for SUCs and TVI Personnel Act 3. Senate Bill No. 736 - Free Healthcare for All SUC personnel Act 4. Senate Bill No. 1045 - Teaching supplies for Public Basic Education Personnel Act Si Villanueva rin ang author at co-sponsor ng Republic Act No. 11713 o ang Excellence in Teacher Education Act na nagnanais na pataasin ang pamantayan ng institusyon sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng makabago at makabuluhan na mga programa sa edukasyon at pagsasanay para sa mga papasok at kasalukuyang mga guro. Ayon sa batas, itinutulak niya ang transparency sa Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) sa pamamagitan ng pag-aatas sa Professional Regulations Commission na ilabas agad sa Teacher Education Council ang pinakahuling tanong at sagot sa LET. Ang bagong sistema ay naglalayong gawing napapanahon at makabuluhan ang pagsusulit upang mapabuti ang passing rate nito, na nanatili sa 30 porsiyento mula 2009-2019. Ang PNU Gawad Sulo Award ay ang pinakamataas na parangal na ibinibigay ng institusyon sa mga huwaran na indibidwal, grupo o organisasyon na nag-aambag sa pag-unlad ng edukasyon, kabilang ang edukasyon para sa mga guro.