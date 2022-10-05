Việt Nam calls for eliminating all forms of discrimination against women, girls

Submit Release
NEW YORK — The importance of preventing and eliminating all forms of discrimination and violence against women and girls was reiterated on October 4 during a discussion at the Third Committee on Social, Humanitarian & Cultural Issues at the UN General Assembly's 77th Session.

Lê Thị Minh Thoa, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam at the UN, said the international community needs to define the role of women as goals, motivations, subjects and beneficiaries of sustainable growth.

She proposed countries include gender issues and women's empowerment in their national planning and policymaking works to ensure women and girls have equal and full participation and enjoyment in the development process.

She noted that women need to take advantage of opportunities brought about by the 4th Industrial Revolution and digital transformation to catch up with development trends and maximise their potential and strengths.

The representative of Việt Nam called on international organisations and development partners to continue supporting UN member states to fulfil their global commitments and obligations in protecting the rights of women and girls.

Gender equality has always been respected in Việt Nam's national policies, Thoa said, adding that ensuring women's role, participation and contribution in the economic, political and social life is not only a commitment but also a norm in Việt Nam. — VNS

