Funding Request Approved for Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Long-Term Care Facility 

HOLYOKE — The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has received approval of its request for conditional funding to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for federal assistance toward the cost of a new Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke.

This award will include $160 million in Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) funding, with the expectation of full funding of federal share of the remainder of the project in subsequent fiscal years. The Commonwealth was invited to pursue the conditional award in August. In the coming months, the Commonwealth will fulfill the program requirements to meet the conditions of this funding.

“We are grateful to the US VA for this offer, and for the ongoing support of the Massachusetts Legislature, whose passage of the bond bill allowed for this application,” said Secretary of Veterans’ Services Cheryl Lussier Poppe.

The Commonwealth will request additional federal funding in future years for this project.