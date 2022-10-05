New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review to Meet Tuesday; October 11th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
A meeting of the NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF STATE HUDSON VALLEY REGIONAL BOARD OF REVIEW will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday; October 11th, 2022, via videoconference call (WebEx) at the following location:
Cortlandt Town Hall
1 Heady Street
Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567"
WHO:
Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review
WHAT:
Monthly Meeting of the Board
WHEN:
Tuesday; October 11th, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.
The public has the right to attend the meeting at the location noted above or may attend remotely at the link provided below. Please note that one or more members of the Regional Board of Review may participate via videoconference from a remote location that is not open to the public pursuant to Public Officers Law §103-a.
When it's time, join your Webex meeting here.
More ways to join:
Join from the meeting link
https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=mb6b68294e2f3be22d3cb752111311a5c
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 1615 63 8837
Meeting password: 6AJq2mn5uT7
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+1-518-549-0500,,1615638837## US (English Menu)
Join by phone
+1-518-549-0500 US (English Menu)
Join from a video system or application
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business
Dial [email protected]
If you are a host, click here to view host information.
Need help? Go to https://help.webex.com
Contact:
Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: [email protected] or 518-764-3132.