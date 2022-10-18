AUTHOR BRINGS READERS BACK TO 1930s, MIXING MYSTERY AND ROMANCE IN LATEST ROMP IN HENRIETTA AND INSPECTOR HOWARD SERIES
A SPYING EYE by Michelle Cox
A fun and spunky heroine, a plot involving an old castle in Strasbourg make this a fast-paced, delightful read.”UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Michelle Cox suspects that she must have lived once in the 1930s. That’s hard to argue for anyone who has read her wildly entertaining Henrietta and Inspector Howard series of novels.
Mixing mystery and romance in a fizzy 1930s cocktail, Cox is launching the sixth book in the series, A SPYING EYE (She Writes Press, Oct. 25, 2022), giving readers a complex plot full of twists and turns.
In the latest yarn, Clive and Henrietta return to Europe in an attempt to resurrect their failed honeymoon. While in London, they are approached by their old friend, Inspector John Hartle, who convinces them to search for the missing panel of the Ghent Altarpiece, a famous Renaissance painting, of which Hitler’s top men are also in pursuit.
Meanwhile, back in Chicago, Oldrich Exley threatens to cut off financial support for the entire Von Harmon brood if Elsie continues with her plan to marry Gunther―a situation made worse by the sudden appearance of one Heinrich Meyer, who claims to be little Anna’s father and threatens to take her away. Desperate, Elsie seeks the help of Clive’s sister, Julia, who is herself the victim of domestic abuse and who has fallen under the spell of a handsome Texas millionaire bent on acquiring a rare painting from the Howard collection.
Clive and Henrietta’s search takes them to Chateau du Freudeneck in Strasbourg, France―the ancient seat of the Von Harmons and home to three eccentric distant relatives. What begins as a wild goose chase turns decidedly more deadly when several Nazi officers also arrive at the chateau in search of a “valuable item.” When Henrietta and Clive attempt to flee after Henrietta uncovers a shocking truth, they are forced to trust themselves to a suspicious French servant who seems all-too willing to help.
Cox’s settings and style tend to present to readers with something of a cross between Downton Abbey and Agatha Christie.
Kirkus has said of her work, “Cox’s eye for historical detail remains sharp. . . . A pleasant, escapist diversion.”
Adds Readers Favorite, “Michelle Cox’s delightful storytelling has a bewitching charm.”
"A fun and spunky heroine, a plot involving an old castle in Strasbourg make this a fast-paced, delightful read," says Rhys Bowen, New York Times bestselling author.
"An exciting mystery with engaging characters. It kept me guessing to the end," says Clare Broyles, co-author of Wild Irish Rose, A Molly Murphy mystery.
Readers can look forward to a fun ride – probably having as much fun as Cox appears to have in writing this latest engaging narrative in the Henrietta and Inspector Howard series.
A SPYING EYE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Michelle Cox is the author of the multiple award-winning Henrietta and Inspector Howard series as well as “Novel Notes of Local Lore,” a weekly blog dedicated to Chicago’s forgotten residents. She suspects she may have once lived in the 1930s and, having yet to discover a handy time machine lying around, has resorted to writing about the era as a way of getting herself back there. Coincidentally, her books have been praised by Kirkus, Library Journal, Publishers Weekly, Booklist and many others, so she might be on to something. Unbeknownst to most, Michelle hoards board games she doesn’t have time to play and is, not surprisingly, addicted to period dramas and big band music. Also marmalade. Visit michellecoxauthor.com.
