Rx.Health teams up with Multilot Live to elevate the patient and provider experience
MIAMI, FL, USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clinical care automation company Rx.Health has teamed with Multilot, a global provider of mobile engagement and data management technology. The goal of the collaboration is to improve patients’ experience, understanding, and participation in their own care by adding gamification to Rx.Health’s patented, automated Digital Navigation Pathways (DNPs).
Rx.Health’s care pathways improve outcomes by managing and supporting the patient journey, simplifying practice workflows, reducing staff burden, and increasing preventative care quality and support. The partnership with Multilot further enhances patient experience, quality measurement, and care team engagement through innovative gamification and mobile engagement tools that drive behavioral modification leading to improved outcomes.
Health systems and payers utilizing Rx.Health’s automation platform are now able to use Multilot tools to across more than 250 digital navigation pathways by Rx.Health.
“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to an improved patient & provider experience leading to more efficient, higher quality care. We aim to redefine patient care by bridging modern health care delivery, gamification and mobile data management tools,” said Richard Strobridge, CEO, Rx Health.
“This collaboration capitalizes on the shared expertise of our two companies to accelerate the success of digital engagement within healthcare. Helping patients understand and comply with healthcare instructions is critically important to all health delivery stakeholders. Together with Rx.Health, we are poised to positively impact pathway completion, healthcare delivery efficiency and cost, and most importantly, the lives of patients and their caregivers,’’ said Petter Danbolt, CEO of Multilot.
About Rx.Health
Rx.Health is an award-winning digital health unification, automation and monitoring company committed to providing convenient, connected, patient centric care at home while creating efficiencies for clinical teams. Born out of Mount Sinai Health, the platform unifies the fragmented digital health ecosystem through an EHR-connected digital health formulary, self-service automation, AI and analytics. With a library of more than 250 ready to use digital care pathways, Rx.Health solutions have been deployed in dozens of care settings enabling thousands of providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life science companies. With over 6million patient encounters this year, Rx.Health has a 92% patient activation rate and a 96% clinician usability score. https://rx.health/
About Multilot
Multilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Multilot Corporation, a global leader in user engagement and compliance technologies. Multilot offers a data platform architected to minimize compliance risks by delivering high level security combined with completely granular control over every piece of data and its metadata. The platform enables partners and customers to run games and engagement tools to drive better user experiences and user communication. https://multilot.com
Contact:
Gaurav Narang
Rx.Health
Gaurav@rx.health
Paul Plofchan
Multilot Global Business Development
paul.plofchan@multilot.com