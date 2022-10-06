Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) Partners with The DeSoto Theatre to host film screening of ‘Spirit Halloween’
Northwest Georgia-based film festival to host fundraiser screening of ‘Spirit Halloween’ at The DeSoto Theatre in Rome, Ga. on Oct. 21
We are honored to be partnering with the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation and can’t wait to unveil some trailers for the public while sporting some Halloween costumes.””ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rome International Film Festival (RIFF) is excited to announce an upcoming fundraiser film screening to increase community involvement and awareness of the Nov. 10-13 festival. On October 21 RIFF will partner with the Historic DeSoto Theatre located at 530 Broad St, Rome, GA 30161 to host a fundraiser film screening of Rome-based film ‘Spirit Halloween’ and a RIFF Preview of this year’s films. Proceeds will be split to benefit RIFF and the restoration of the theater. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film starts at 7 p.m.
— RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram
Kids 7 to 12 years old and families are encouraged to attend wearing Halloween costumes; prizes will be awarded for best costume. Tickets are $15 and the proceeds will go towards RIFF and the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3dQD1rj.
“We are incredibly excited to preview the films that will be programmed during the festival this year from Nov. 10-13. We are really looking forward to playing ‘Spirit Halloween’ at The DeSoto Theatre, one of the film's locations,” said RIFF Executive/Co-Creative Director Seth Ingram. “We are honored to be partnering with the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation and can’t wait to unveil some trailers for the public while sporting some Halloween costumes.”
“RIFF has long been a great partner for the DeSoto, and we have been so impressed to see it grow into a regional festival garnering a lot of respect within the industry,” said Board President Jim Powell. “We were also thrilled that the DeSoto features so prominently in ‘Spirit Halloween,’ and we look forward to a huge crowd on October 21 ready to see local actors, locations and talent front and center in the movie.”
Proceeds from the screening will benefit the continued renovation of The DeSoto Theatre, widely acknowledged to be one of the most historically significant entertainment venues in the region and famous for opening in 1929 as one of the first “talkie” theaters in the country. Managed by the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation since 2008, the DeSoto has been partially restored to its former glory and is the proud home of Rome Little Theatre. The Foundation also works with the Rome International Film Festival, the Rome Area Council for the Arts, Parker FiberNet and many other community partners to bring all kinds of theatrical and musical entertainment to life, including performances just for children. To learn more about the theater’s history and support the mission of the non-profit Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation visit www.thedesoto.org.
This year’s festival is set to have several networking opportunities, screenings, special guests, VIP events, and workshops to be announced in the coming weeks. The 2022 Rome International Film Festival has various sponsors including: Georgia Power, City of Rome, Courtesy Ford, Courtyard by Marriott, Hardy Realty, Kingston Downs, OTR Wheel Engineering, Rome PAM Studios, River City Bank, Suzuki Motor Sports, The Ball Corporation, and Toles, Temple, and Wright Real Estate. Learn more at https://www.riffga.com/sponsors.
Pass holders will be seated first, ticket holders after. Tickets for individual film screenings during the festival are set at $10, there is a student package for $25 that provides access to the entire festival minus parties. Further information for full access passes can be found at https://www.riffga.com/passes.
To learn more about the 19th Annual Rome International Film Festival (RIFF), Nov. 10 - 13, please visit www.riffga.com. To schedule an interview with the RIFF team contact Minah Thomas (717) 253-6433 or Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.
Minah Thomas
Rhythm Communications
+1 717-253-6433
mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com