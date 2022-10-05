Brandon Andrews Joins CNN Business and MIPAD Panel on Supporting Black Entrepreneurs
Andrews shares experience as an entrepreneur, ways to support Black owned businesses in the United States and entrepreneurs across the Global African DiasporaWASHINGTON, DC, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A global business and entertainment leader and tech entrepreneur – Brandon Andrews joined a discussion focused on closing the racial wealth gap hosted by CNN Business and Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD). The event kicked off MIPAD’s annual Recognition Week – a global gathering recognizing people of African Descent from around the world. CEO of The Inexorable and Cofounder and Chief Product Officer of Gauge, Andrews also does casting for television business shows including ABC’s Shark Tank and REVOLT’s Bet on Black. Andrews also serves as the U.S. Country Director of MIPAD.
“The racial wealth gap limits the nation’s economic potential; not just the potential of communities of color,” said Brandon Andrews – CEO, The Inexorable. “Entrepreneurship – building companies and investing in companies at an early stage has always been one of the best ways to build wealth. I was excited to share my experience as an entrepreneur and thoughts on better ways to support Black owned businesses in the United States and entrepreneurs from the Global African Diaspora around the world.
Andrews was joined in conversation by Sara Sidner from CNN, WOCStar Fund General Partner - Gayle Jennings O’Byrne, and Rising Tide Capital CEO Alfa Demmellash. Kenneth Ebie – Executive Director of Black Entrepreneurs NYC – gave an opening keynote to begin the event.
The wide-ranging conversation covered topics including pandemic micro-businesses, business formation and resources, and systemic barriers to success like the Accredited Investor Definition.
When asked about barriers to starting a business, Andrews said: “The issue is not starting the business, but being able to keep the businesses afloat, being able to help the businesses grow and scale over time.”
According to the Brookings Institution, 2.8 million more micro-businesses were started in 2020 than in 2019. Entrepreneurs of color and women over-indexed in starting these businesses. During the conversation Andrews asked: “How do we empower those micro businesses? How do we ensure that they have access to capital? How do we ensure they have access to business education?”
The conversation was held during the opening event for MIPAD’s annual Recognition Week. Proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024, the International Decade for People of African Descent celebrates the important contributions of people of African descent worldwide in line with the Sustainable Development Goals spearheaded by the United Nations.
MIPAD is the United Nations designated organization to recognize and celebrate people of African Descent during the International Decade for People of African Descent. Each year, MIPAD identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world. Past honorees span media, government, sports, tech, non-profit, and business. These MIPAD Honorees gather for a week-long training and networking conference coinciding with UNGA.
