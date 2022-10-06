CARDIACS Sports & Memorabilia has been Named a Top Local Card Shop in the Country by Public Vote
Being recognized for all of our hard work and dedication to being a premier family friendly hobby shop makes everything we do worth it and is very humbling.”CARY, N.C., USA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CARDIACS Sports & Memorabilia was among the top stores in recent voting for the Industry Summit Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. CARDIACS was awarded this distinction as part of the “Best Local Card Shop” category. More than 100 shops were considered for this award.
— Seth Cannon, General Manager of CARDIACS
“It is a great honor to be named one of the top local card shops in the country,” Seth Cannon, General Manager of CARDIACS said. “Being recognized for all of our hard work and dedication to being a premier family friendly hobby shop makes everything we do worth it and is very humbling,” Cannon added.
Cannon took over the reins from his father, Jonny, in 2018 and is now responsible for day-to-day operations at CARDIACS. He played collegiate baseball for Freed-Hardeman University where he also earned a master’s degree. He’s a lifelong fan of the trading card and collectibles industry and takes great pride in becoming the next generation of leadership for CARDIACS.
“The Cannons have created a beautiful destination store that rivals the best in the country,” said Industry Summit Director, Ted Barker. “The new location is an asset to the trading card industry community. Their shop serves as a model for other shops around the country and has a family friendly environment that invites an enthusiastic clientele to have fun and hang out during the shopping experience,” Barker added.
To maintain its status as the top hobby shop in the Triangle, as well as grow their nationwide presence, CARDIACS plans to launch online card breaks early in 2023. New card releases will be available for personal breaks, team breaks, and case breaks. CARDIACS offers in-store pick up or shipping options allowing customers to participate regardless of their location.
###
About CARDIACS Sports & Memorabilia
CARDIACS Sports & Memorabilia, based in Apex, North Carolina, is family-owned and operated and boasts a wide selection of sports cards, memorabilia, and fan items throughout the 6,000 square foot shop. Since 2007, CARDIACS has been the Triangle’s one stop shop for new product releases, singles, and sports card supplies. Between watch parties, trade nights, and more, there is something for everyone at CARDIACS.
Deven Bhardwaj
S&A Communications
dbhardwaj@sacommunications.com