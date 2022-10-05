Submit Release
Jabian Consulting and LPGA Player Amanda Doherty Team Up to Support Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

LPGA player Amanda Doherty with Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

LPGA player Amanda Doherty with Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

Jabian donates for every birdie Doherty made at Volunteers of America Classic

Bringing awareness to the Girls Inc. mission through Amanda’s popularity and performance is a win-win as she is an advocate for young girls having the support to follow their dreams.”
— Brittany Christian
DALLAS, TX, USA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LPGA player Amanda Doherty was playing for more than just herself this weekend at the Volunteers of America Classic in North Dallas. Through a partnership with Jabian Consulting, she helped raise more than $4,300 for local non-profit Girls Inc. of Tarrant County as Jabian donated $150 for every birdie she made.

Jabian Consulting is focused on supporting women and women athletes and is a primary sponsor of Amanda on Tour this year. Additionally, the firm is actively involved in supporting Girls Inc. of Tarrant County through Board involvement, professional services, and financial donations.

“We are extremely proud and excited to support Girls Inc. of Tarrant County through this fun and exciting partnership,” said Brittany Christian, an executive director at Jabian Consulting and Vice Chairman of the Board for Girls Inc. of Tarrant County. “Bringing awareness to their mission through Amanda’s popularity and performance is a win-win as she is an advocate for young girls having the support to follow their dreams.”

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County works to create an environment that empowers girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Their staff and volunteers build lasting, mentoring relationships that are physically and emotionally safe and where girls find a sisterhood of support with shared drive, mutual respect, and high expectations. Visit www.girlsinctarrant.org to learn more about Girls Inc. of Tarrant County and their impact on the local community.

Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®. Visit www.jabian.com for more information.

Robert Amberg
Jabian Consulting
+1 3143693256
email us here

Jabian Consulting and LPGA Player Amanda Doherty Team Up to Support Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

