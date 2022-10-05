YEG Youth Connect helps Edmonton’s vulnerable youth for the ninth year running

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years, YEG Youth Connect is back in person at the Boyle Street Plaza YMCA on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This important event helps address the needs of youth experiencing houselessness in the Edmonton area.



Nearly 18 per cent of those experiencing houselessness in Edmonton identify as youth. An even greater percentage of youth are at-risk of experiencing houselessness, identifying that they simply don’t know where to go to be connected to the resources and support they need.

YEG Youth Connect is an annual one-day event that helps fill that need. Bringing housing and service organizations together under one roof, YEG Youth Connect allows young people ages 13-29 who are experiencing or at risk of experiencing houselessness are connected with key resources to obtain permanent, safe and healthy housing. The event also helps address other needs in their lives, such as employment, education, self-care and mental health supports.



Each young person who attends receives support through on-site agencies, housing options, a healthy meal, a haircut, access to clothing, a care kit filled with essential items, and most importantly, connections to their culture and community. Creating what could be their first connection to a better future, in a safe and welcoming place, this event aims to see the youth who attend succeed.

“If Youth Connect wasn’t here, I honestly don’t know where I would be,” shares a YEG Youth Connect guest.

“Youth can make connections here with somebody, so when they go to that agency looking for support, they know, ‘I’ve met John at this event. I now know who John is and when I go to that agency, I feel like I have a connection with John already,’” explains Michael Peters, General Manager at YMCA of Northern Alberta and current chair of the YEG Youth Connect steering committee.



Now in its ninth year, YEG Youth Connect maintains its successful “grass roots” approach. The steering committee of Edmonton-area youth-serving agencies collaborates with community partners in bringing the most needed and relevant services and resources to each event. The committee is excited to present an in-person event again this year, welcoming youth and service providers to the Boyle Street Plaza YMCA at 9538 103A Avenue in Edmonton.

For more information, visit http://www.yegyouthconnect.com/

Contact: Michael Peters (YMCA of Northern Alberta) Steering Committee Chair 2022 780-886-6323 yegyouthconnect@gmail.com