Saskatchewan To Provide Child Income Support Benefits To Ukrainian Newcomers

CANADA, October 5 - Released on October 5, 2022

The Government of Saskatchewan announced today that families in Saskatchewan through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) are now eligible for additional income support benefits to help with the cost of raising children under 18 years of age.

The Ministry of Social Services has expanded eligibility for the Child Basic Benefit under the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program and the Transitional Benefit for Children under the Saskatchewan Assured Income for Disability (SAID) program.

"The Government of Saskatchewan continues to support Ukrainian newcomers and help them settle into life in our province," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "Expanding the Child Basic Benefit to eligible Ukrainian families will provide them with the additional support they need to take care of their families during a very challenging time in their lives."

Eligible families will be able to receive the Child Basic Benefit or Transition Benefit for Children until they qualify for the federal Canada Child Benefit.

"There is currently a lengthy delay and additional requirements imposed on displaced Ukrainians arriving under CUAET by the federal government before they can access the federal Canada Child Benefit," Makowsky said. "This adds hardship for Ukrainian families. The Government of Saskatchewan is disappointed that the Canada Child Benefit is not being provided by the federal government until they reside in Canada for 18 months, as this is an essential program for all families living in Canada"

Information about Saskatchewan programs and services is available to Ukrainian newcomers on an ongoing basis by calling 1-833-613-0485 (toll free), by email at ukrainesupport@gov.sk.ca or by accessing online resources at www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/saskatchewan-supports-ukraine.

