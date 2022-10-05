Project begins to replace 3 bridges on West River Road (WY433) near Worland; over-the-road trucks required to use US16/20/WY789 through Worland during project

A 2-year project has started to replace 3 bridges and reconstruct a small piece of WY433 (West River Road) roadway near Worland.

"The $10.245 million project includes total reconstruction of the 3 bridges and roadway through the construction zone," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Kelly Erickson of Worland.

Prime contractor is Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne.

The start of the 1.4-mile project, located between West River Road mileposts 4.14 and 5.50, includes construction of a narrow detour roadway around the construction area where the bridges will be built.

Besides demolition and construction of the 3 bridges, other project work includes grading, asphalt pavement surfacing, fencing, chip sealing and other work.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2024.

"Irrigation water was turned off in the canal for the season on Oct. 1, and that will help construction of the detour to be complete by the end of October," Erickson said. "Paving of the detour is scheduled to be complete by early November."

Erickson said construction truck traffic will increase in October as material is hauled in to build the narrow detour roadway.

Erickson said the contractor is required to build the 2 canal bridges after irrigation flows end this year, with work being completed on the canal bridges prior to when irrigation water begins flowing to farm fields in 2023.

Permanent signs and portable digital message signs have been placed at both ends of West River Road, advising over-the-road truckers to take the main highway (US16/20/WY789) through Worland.

"Taking the main highway through Worland will help truckers and other big rigs, including school activity buses, from being delayed by this project, and it will increase safety for workers through the narrow work zone," Erickson said. "Digital message signs will provide drivers with up-to-date information, including delays to traffic, on West River Road."

For project information, contact WYDOT project engineer Kelly Erickson at (307) 347-2822.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.