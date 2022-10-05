Troy Biesterveld Talks About The Traits of a Healthy Nuclear Safety Culture

Troy Biesterveld, a nuclear trainer of national repute, serves as the senior evaluator at the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations. He recently discussed the Traits of a Healthy Nuclear Safety Culture.

Recently Troy Biesterveld discussed 'Traits of Healthy Nuclear Safety Culture at a local seminar on Nuclear Power Plant Safety. It is highly important to promote the highest levels of safety and reliability in the operation of commercial nuclear power plants.

"Nuclear safety culture is defined as the core values and behaviors resulting from a collective commitment by leaders and individuals to emphasize safety over competing goals to ensure the protection of people and the environment." Troy Biesterveld.

Personal Accountability is termed the basic and most important trait of nuclear safety culture. It's everyone's responsibility to ensure safety at nuclear sites by avoiding complacency and continuously challenging existing activities and conditions to identify disparities that might result in inappropriate action or error.

Troy Biesterveld also focused on the importance of effective safety communication of leadership that demonstrates a commitment to safety in their behaviors and decisions that affect and support nuclear safety. Making rigorous, systematic, and thorough decisions are also mandatory to create a respectful work environment and opportunities to learn about ways to ensure safety.

"Problem identification and resolution of issues potentially impacting safety is another vital Trait of a Healthy Nuclear Safety Culture. Any such issue must be promptly identified, fully evaluated, and quickly addressed and corrected commensurate with its significance." Troy Biesterveld.

According to Troy Biesterveld, a safety-conscious work environment (SCWE) is necessary to maintain where every personnel feels free to raise safety concerns without fear of intimidation, retaliation, discrimination, or harassment.

Implementing the process of planning and controlling work activities at a nuclear site is also crucial to maintain health and safety.



About Troy Biesterveld

Troy Biesterveld is a respected nuclear trainer with more than 15 years in the industry. He holds multiple senior nuclear trainer roles, including one at the INPO. Biesterveld started his career by joining the U.S. Navy as a nuclear operator/trainer in 1996. He served in the U.S. Navy between 1996 and 2006 where he was elevated to become an Engineering Officer of the Watch/Engineering Watch Supervisor. He holds a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree in Human Resource Management/Personnel Administration and a Master’s degree in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. Biesterveld worked for NextEra Energy Resources from 2007 to 2016. Currently, he is working for the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations as a Senior Evaluator.

